(Radio Iowa) – The state medical examiner who conducted the autopsy on the body of Mollie Tibetts testified this (Monday) afternoon in the trial of Cristhian Rivera, who is accused of killing her. Medical Examiner Dennis Klein says Tibetts’ body had deteriorated in the July heat — but he was able to find nine stab wounds — and there were possibly 12 overall wounds to her body. Defense attorney, Chad Frese, asked if Klein determined one knife was used.