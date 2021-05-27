Other days

Cancel
Jane Rogers

By The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article• A "surprise" band concert, if the sun oversleeps until 8:30 this morning, will arouse 1,500 or so Arkansaw Travelers and their merchant guests from slumber justly earned by a day and night of celebration yesterday. It was the opening day of the eighteenth annual convention and of the first annual merchants' carnival and it went over in big league fashion. Whitney Harb, president of the Travelers, reported that the secretary's record showed more than 1,000 Travelers registered for the convention and that a conservative estimate of the number of merchants present was 500.

Jane Rogers
