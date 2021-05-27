Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.89 Million

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street analysts forecast that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will report $384.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $502.00 million and the lowest is $346.42 million. SM Energy posted sales of $169.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sm Energy#Wells Fargo Company#Research Analysts#Quarterly Sales#Quarterly Earnings#Zacks Investment Research#Average Earnings#Sm Energy#Royal Bank Of Canada#Keycorp#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Amalgamated Bank#Sm Energy Daily#Marketbeat Com#Zacks Reports#Sell Side Analysts#Wall Street Analysts#Revenue#Estimates#Financial Year
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.06 EPS Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Viper Energy Partners posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report $1.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $456.57 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will announce sales of $456.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $458.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $454.50 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $406.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to announce $44.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $48.00 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $12.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 268.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.64 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to announce sales of $13.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.72 billion and the lowest is $13.58 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $10.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$2.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post $2.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Polaris posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will post sales of $5.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.98 billion. The Southern posted sales of $4.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.19 Million

Analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will announce $4.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.47 million and the lowest is $3.90 million. Acutus Medical posted sales of $1.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 16th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.53 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will announce $186.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.10 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $119.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$226.27 Million in Sales Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will announce sales of $226.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.18 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to post $17.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.55 billion to $18.02 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $19.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.18 Million

Equities analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to announce sales of $37.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.84 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.30 billion. Cummins posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.030–0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.72 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $918.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will post sales of $918.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $900.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $935.47 million. Colfax reported sales of $620.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$8.74 Million in Sales Expected for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will announce $8.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.29 million and the lowest is $8.00 million. Epizyme posted sales of $2.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$6.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to post $6.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.18 billion and the lowest is $6.16 billion. Rite Aid reported sales of $6.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.63 Million

Analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to report $51.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.80 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $45.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$465.37 Million in Sales Expected for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to report sales of $465.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $466.00 million and the lowest is $465.00 million. At Home Group reported sales of $189.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 145.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.