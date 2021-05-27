Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will post sales of $5.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.98 billion. The Southern posted sales of $4.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.