Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.89 Million
Wall Street analysts forecast that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will report $384.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy's earnings. The highest sales estimate is $502.00 million and the lowest is $346.42 million. SM Energy posted sales of $169.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.