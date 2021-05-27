Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Allen; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Northeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Kansas Southeastern Wilson County in southeastern Kansas Northern Labette County in southeastern Kansas Neosho County in southeastern Kansas Southeastern Allen County in southeastern Kansas * Until 345 AM CDT. * At 320 AM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cherryvale...moving northeast at 45 mph. * Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Parsons, Independence, Chanute, Neodesha, Cherryvale, Erie, St. Paul, Thayer, Altoona, Mound Valley, Walnut, Galesburg, Sycamore, Savonburg, Labette, Elsmore, Stark, Earlton, Lake Parsons and Parsons Tri City Airport. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for southeastern Kansas.