Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Allen; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Northeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Kansas Southeastern Wilson County in southeastern Kansas Northern Labette County in southeastern Kansas Neosho County in southeastern Kansas Southeastern Allen County in southeastern Kansas * Until 345 AM CDT. * At 320 AM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cherryvale...moving northeast at 45 mph. * Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Parsons, Independence, Chanute, Neodesha, Cherryvale, Erie, St. Paul, Thayer, Altoona, Mound Valley, Walnut, Galesburg, Sycamore, Savonburg, Labette, Elsmore, Stark, Earlton, Lake Parsons and Parsons Tri City Airport. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for southeastern Kansas.

Greenwood County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greenwood, Wilson, Woodson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greenwood; Wilson; Woodson The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Wilson County in southeastern Kansas Southern Woodson County in southeastern Kansas Southeastern Greenwood County in southeastern Kansas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1138 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fall River, or 12 miles northwest of Fredonia, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Toronto and Yates Center. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Allen County, KSweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Allen, Barton, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Allen; Barton; Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Ellsworth; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Labette; Lincoln; Marion; McPherson; Montgomery; Neosho; Reno; Rice; Russell; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner; Wilson; Woodson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Central, South-Central, and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...Through about 10 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.