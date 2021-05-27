Cancel
Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Raised to $100.00

By Matthew Jenks
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePNW has been the subject of several other reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,188 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $198,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Lowers Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Comerica accounts for 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alley Co LLC Increases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises about 2.3% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jennison Associates LLC Has $244.21 Million Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,882,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,631 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Chewy worth $244,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$42.00

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.26.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Cut by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AMG National Trust Bank Sells 566 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EAM Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 46.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 82,870 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to post $17.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.55 billion to $18.02 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $19.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “. Several other equities analysts...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after acquiring an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,254,000 after purchasing an additional 102,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,140,000 after purchasing an additional 325,034 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,545,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Cuts Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Price Target to $50.00

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.92.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €105.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €105.13 ($123.68).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 810 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.