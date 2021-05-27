Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Raised to $100.00
PNW has been the field of several other reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $88.25.