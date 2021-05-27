Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Raised to $16.00

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.26.