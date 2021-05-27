Cancel
Financial Reports

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Raised to $16.00

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.54.

