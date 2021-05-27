Unitil (NYSE:UTL) vs. VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Head to Head Comparison

Wall Street brokerages expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. CDK Global also reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.