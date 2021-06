Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,163 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.