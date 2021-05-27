Cancel
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

By Steven Smith
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other research analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.26.

