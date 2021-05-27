Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Analysts Anticipate Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalysts forecast that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will post sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oln#Beige Book#Quarterly Earnings#Quarterly Sales#Earnings Estimates#Investment Analysts#Royal Bank Of Canada#Citigroup Inc#Keycorp#Sec#Symmetry Partners Llc#Norges Bank#Chlor Alkali Products#Olin Daily#Marketbeat Com#Oln Shares#Olin Stock#Full Year Sales#Sell Side Analysts#Revenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 33.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to post $1.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will post sales of $5.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.98 billion. The Southern posted sales of $4.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $1.08 Million in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. Alaska Air Group comprises about 0.9% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$2.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post $2.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Polaris posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to announce $44.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $48.00 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $12.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 268.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $456.57 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will announce sales of $456.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $458.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $454.50 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $406.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will report sales of $6.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.56 billion. Amgen reported sales of $6.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.64 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to announce sales of $13.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.72 billion and the lowest is $13.58 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $10.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EAM Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 46.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 82,870 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to post $17.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.55 billion to $18.02 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $19.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report $1.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$38.45 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to announce sales of $38.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.30 million to $38.51 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $24.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CFO Sells 3,850 Shares of Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,163 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.30 billion. Cummins posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.18 Million

Equities analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to announce sales of $37.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.84 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$8.74 Million in Sales Expected for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will announce $8.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.29 million and the lowest is $8.00 million. Epizyme posted sales of $2.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to announce sales of $93.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.00 million and the highest is $93.44 million. Texas Pacific Land posted sales of $54.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.