Analysts Anticipate Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion
Analysts forecast that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will post sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Olin's earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.