Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund
Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Triumph Group worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com