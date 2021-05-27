Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 495,506 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $80,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).