JoJo's stage fright struggles

ART: Celebration Spectrum. Curated by dublab’s Mark McNeill and created for We RIse/ArtRise in collaboration with artist Tanya Aguiñiga, Celebration Spectrum is a month-long public art installation, programming, and digital experience that creates space for the missed celebrations of a year in isolation. The work transforms the outdoor expanse of Grand Park into a deconstructed party, unfolding in a progression of four installations that represent the arc of an epic celebration. On Thursday, May 20, tune into a livestream conversation with Aguiñiga and McNeill, exploring how art can serve as a powerful vehicle for healing and joyful expressions. On view in Grand Park, downtown, through May 31; conversation on Facebook Live, Thursday, May 20, 6pm; free; grandparkla.org.