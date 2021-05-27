Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

JoJo's stage fright struggles

By Celebretainment
nolangroupmedia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoJo says 'The Masked Singer' has helped her combat her stage fright. The 'Too Little Too Late' hitmaker has been struggling over the last few years with her fears, which has impacted her both physically and mentally, and says dressing up as the Black Swan has really helped her. She...

www.nolangroupmedia.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stage Fright#Hitmaker#Singing#Pure Joy#Things#Black Swan#E News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Showsgoldderby.com

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Black Swan is …

Season 5 of “The Masked Singer” is woefully short on women contestants. Only three of them numbered among the 14 plus acts competing for the Golden Mask. Two of them have been sent packing — Phoenix (Caitlyn Jenner) and Seashell (Tamera Mowry). That leaves just the Black Swan still in contention. She sings again on the May 6 episode, “The Spicy 6 – The Competition Heats Up!”
Musichotnewhiphop.com

JoJo & Parson James Duet For "Dirty Laundry"

JoJo has been around seemingly forever, and yet her music sounds as fresh as any r'n'b artist that's cropped up recently (and if you need a reminder, check out our Next Generation of R&B feature for the current who's who). After all, she started in the game as an r'n'b-slash-pop star back when she was just a teen, so now, at 30-years old, JoJo has visibly (or perhaps, audibly) evolved her sound, just as she's matured along with it. To that effect, the singer dropped her strongest album to date, good to know, just over one year ago.
TV & VideosPosted by
NBC Chicago

JoJo

The 30-year-old “Too Little Too Late” vocalist was revealed as “The Masked Singer’s” season 5 runner-up in the finale that aired on Wednesday. During an exclusive interview with E! News, the personality behind the Black Swan explained how doing the show actually helped her get back to feeling more like herself.
Celebritiesimdb.com

JoJo Reveals How Masked Singer Helped Get Her "Mojo Back" After Developing Severe Stage Fright

JoJo is realizing there's no such thing as too little, too late when it comes to figuring out what's important in life. The 30-year-old "Too Little Too Late" vocalist was revealed as The Masked Singer's season 5 runner-up in the finale that aired on Wednesday, May 26. During an exclusive interview with E! News, the personality behind the Black Swan explained how doing the show actually helped her get back to feeling more like herself. "[It's] the wackiest thing I've ever done, and it forced me to not take myself so seriously because it's very easy to get wrapped up in your own world and your own perception of your career—how you think...
Musicgigwise.com

Interview: Erika de Casier on stage fright, Sensational + finding music by accident

There is an exciting dichotomy in Erika de Casier’s work. On the one hand, it feels comfortingly nostalgic; reminiscent of the silky-smooth flows of noughties RnB and UKG, with bright, zingy harpsichord melodies, breakbeat percussion and deliciously poppy hooks. At the same time her sound is undeniably fresh, forward-facing, and brimming with new ideas. She crafts elaborate and immersive musical backdrops and effortlessly jumps from one genre to another. Early into the first of many national lockdowns, de Casier found some of her freshest ideas coalescing to form her second album; Sensational. It is aptly named.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

JoJo premieres new single on ‘The Masked Singer’

Singer was unmasked as “Black Swan” on season finale of The Masked Singer. Acclaimed singer and songwriter JoJo unveils her sultry new single “Creature of Habit.” The song was written by GRAMMY-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter (Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber) and Sasha Sloan (Camila Cabello, Katy Perry) and produced by Mano (The Weeknd) and Rissi (Lukas Graham, Kygo). An accompanying video, in which JoJo debuts her fresh blonde look, premieres later today (May 27th).
MoviesHelloGiggles

Here’s Why JoJo Siwa Wanted the Kissing Scene Changed in Her Upcoming Movie

JoJo Siwa is starring in a brand new film called Bounce, based on a young adult novel with the same name, about a girl who trades her family for another one. Though she's stoked to star in the film, there's one problem, according to Siwa. There's a kissing scene in the movie between her character and her male costar that she simply did not want to partake in. So, she petitioned to have the kissing scene removed from the film entirely—and her wish was granted.
MusicNME

Listen to JoJo’s atmospheric new single ‘Creature Of Habit’

JoJo has shared a new track called ‘Creature Of Habit’ – you can listen to it below. The pop star, best known for her 2004 hit ‘Leave (Get Out)’, teased the single on Instagram earlier this week with a behind-the-scenes studio clip. “SOON,” she captioned the post. “I want something...
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: JoJo – ‘Creature of Habit’

JoJo is wasting no time lighting a match under her new single ‘Creature of Habit.’. Released in the wake of her penultimate appearance on ‘The Masked Singer,’ the track has been met with rapturous applause from fans and critics alike. Now, she’s unleashed its accompanying video. The stylized clip sees...
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

New Song: JoJo – ‘Creature Of Habit’

Coming off of her second place finish on ‘The Masked Singer,’ the music superstar has shared her latest track: ‘Creature of Habit.’. Across the 2000’s-influenced R&B jam, she sings:. “It’s like I’m kinda scared to leave you / it’s not a feature I’m proud of.“. The new track arrives after...
Rock Musicallaboutjazz.com

The Band: Stage Fright 50th Anniversary Edition 2CD

In order to more fully appreciate the 50th anniversary edition of The Band's third studio album, Stage Fright (Capitol, 1970), it is best to resist the temptation to go off on tangents regarding the revisionism visited upon the release. The supervision administered by the group's guitarist/songwriter Robbie Robertson may be as questionable as that visited upon other such packages in recent years, but rampant skepticism and suspicion about his motives ultimately precludes deeper enjoyment of the work both past and present.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

JoJo Siwa Wants Kissing Scene Nixed

JoJo Siwa says she’s "not about" a kissing scene in her upcoming movie – and she wants it removed. The 18-year-old YouTube sensation is set to star in Bounce, an adaptation of the Megan Shull book about a girl who wants to swap families. "I'm madly in love and I...
Celebritiespapermag.com

Courtney Love Made a Meme

One of the only celebrities worth following on Instagram is Courtney Love, whose presence on the platform has been charmingly candid of late. She's living in London, reflecting on her past and present, boycotting Spotify and generally keeping the '90s rock star spirit alive. She's also making memes — or at least, she's made one meme, and it's not a bad effort at all for someone who is famously Gen X.
CelebritiesBillboard

JoJo Siwa's Girlfriend Kylie Prew Wishes Her 'Soulmate' a Happy 18th Birthday

JoJo Siwa turned 18 on Wednesday (May 19), and her girlfriend Kylie Prew thinks "18 never looked so good" on her "soulmate." The Dance Moms alum's girlfriend posted a series of photos and videos of the couple on Instagram, showing off their matching tie-dye tees and black leggings, as well as their identical polar bear onesies. She also included videos of the pair brushing their teeth together, and one of Siwa sneaking a kiss on Prew's cheek.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Nicki Minaj Stuns In Sheer Outfit For Rare Pic With Kenneth Petty: ‘My Body Is Good’

The Pettys are here! Nicki Minaj shared a rare photo of herself and her husband, Kenneth Petty, on Instagram on June 2. For the most part, Nicki Minaj keeps her relationship with Kenneth Petty off of social media. However, she took to Instagram to post a rare photo with her husband on June 2. In the pic, the lovebirds are seated side by side in fashionable ensembles. Nicki look incredible in her sheer outfit, which features a lacy, corset top and black pants. Meanwhile, Kenneth is in a camouflage shirt and black pants.
L.A. Weekly

All the World’s a Stage: Arts Calendar: May 20-23

ART: Celebration Spectrum. Curated by dublab’s Mark McNeill and created for We RIse/ArtRise in collaboration with artist Tanya Aguiñiga, Celebration Spectrum is a month-long public art installation, programming, and digital experience that creates space for the missed celebrations of a year in isolation. The work transforms the outdoor expanse of Grand Park into a deconstructed party, unfolding in a progression of four installations that represent the arc of an epic celebration. On Thursday, May 20, tune into a livestream conversation with Aguiñiga and McNeill, exploring how art can serve as a powerful vehicle for healing and joyful expressions. On view in Grand Park, downtown, through May 31; conversation on Facebook Live, Thursday, May 20, 6pm; free; grandparkla.org.
TV SeriesComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Returns to Netflix

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has had some seriously insane storylines in the past, with one of its biggest in Diamond Is Unbreakable exploring the sleepy town of Morioh and the Stand battles taking place within, and the fourth part of the series has apparently once again returned to Netflix. Following the adventures of Josuke, the lost son of Joseph Joestar, and his Stand Crazy Diamond, the season revolves around the protagonist and his friends attempting to save their town from a mysterious serial killer who happens to have a Stand of his own, using it to terrorize the population.