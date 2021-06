Some years ago, the analyst Dennis Gartman took a strong stand in favor of stocks that make stuff “that would hurt if dropped on your foot.”. That’s an ominous idea – it sounds a bit like a bullish thesis cast in early 1929. But it’s also a view that has worked well during periods with much better forward outcome distributions. And, in any case, Gartman turned out to be dead right for his time – his basket of stocks crushed over the coming 60-90 days as commodities boomed higher.