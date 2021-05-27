Harm of toxic drugs on B.C.’s First Nations to be revealed by health authority

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky sheriff’s office says a suspicious package sent to the home of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul appears to contain a non-toxic substance. The Kentucky Republican tweeted that he takes any such “threats immensely seriously.” The senator also lashed out at detractors who he says have made him a target on social media. The FBI says it’s providing forensic and technical assistance in the investigation of the package. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says the package was taken to the local fire department, and a preliminary analysis identified the substance as non-toxic. Paul became the target of on-line criticism over his recent declaration he would not take a COVID-19 vaccine, with some posters recalling the incident involving a next door neighbor shoving Paul, who led to charges. Paul tested positive for COVID in 2020.