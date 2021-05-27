Cancel
Health

Harm of toxic drugs on B.C.’s First Nations to be revealed by health authority

By Canadian Press
meadowlakenow.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER — Information will be released today on drug toxicity deaths and their effect on First Nations in British Columbia. The First Nations Health Authority says it will release the data from overdoses involving Indigenous people in 2020 and the impact it is having on B.C. First Nations. An annual...

