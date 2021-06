Ask any entrepreneur for advice on how to get a business off the ground, and almost all of them will tell you, “You don’t have to do it alone.”. For those just starting out, resources and guidance can make all the difference – and that’s where a business incubator comes in. Providing support such as workspaces, training, administrative services, and financial advice, incubators strive to meet small businesses in the middle, using teamwork to foster growth and success. Here, we shine the spotlight on four local entrepreneurs who are making it happen – and the incubators that have had their backs.