Goma city partially evacuated as Congo volcano threatens to erupt

tribuneledgernews.com
 7 days ago

Authorities ordered a partial evacuation of Goma, a large city in eastern Congo, early Thursday out of concerns about a further eruption of a nearby volcano. Lieutenant General Kongba Constant, military governor of the North Kivu region, announced on the official TV broadcaster RTNC that 10 districts would be evacuated. Authorities would organize transport, he said, and residents should take along only the bare necessities.

