Goma city partially evacuated as Congo volcano threatens to erupt

Tens of thousands of residents fled the Congolese city of Goma on Thursday after officials warned of a second volcanic eruption from Mount Nyiragongo, one of the world's most active volcanoes. Among those fleeing on foot was Alfred Bulangalire, 42, with his wife and four children."The first day, I didn't move because there were no orders, but today it's different," he said. "I know that my shop will be looted, but I have to protect myself and my family.”An eruption on Saturday killed 31 people, destroyed 3,000 houses and left 20,000 people homeless. At least 40 people are missing....