Now that the legislative session has finished up for the year and we are headed into the summer months, my colleagues and I in the General Assembly are as busy as ever with the many boards and commissions we are appointed to, as well as legislative working groups created by legislation we passed in the past session. So far, I have been appointed to one such group, the Subcommittee on Charitable Gaming. Furthermore, in this “off season”, I have my hands full each year with meetings of the State Water Commission, the Broadband Advisory Council, the Offender Population Forecasting Policy Committee, the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission (NVTC), and the Virginia State Crime Commission.