Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Naver and Kakao start COVID-19 vaccine booking services

By Cho Mu-Hyun
ZDNet
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Korean tech giants Naver and Kakao launched their COVID-19 vaccine booking services on Thursday in collaboration with the government. Those eligible to be vaccinated can use apps from the pair to be notified of nearby clinics where shots will be available. Users will be able to check the remaining...

www.zdnet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Apps#South Korean#Kakaotalk#Kt#Customer Responses#Specific Clinics#Same Day Reservations#No Show Appointments#Time#Tech#Stocks#Nearby Clinics#Jabs#June#Collaboration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Health
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Pharmaceuticalsillinoisnewstoday.com

Production of another COVID-19 vaccine starting in a few weeks

Paris (AP) — Production of another potential vaccine against COVID-19 will begin within a few weeks, and its developers Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline said Thursday in the United States, Asia, Africa and Latin America. He said he had begun a large trial to enroll 35,000 adult volunteers. According to a pharmaceutical...
Public Healthrock947.com

Moderna starts application for full U.S. approval of COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) – Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it has applied for full U.S. approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, which is currently only authorized for emergency use in the country. The development comes weeks after rival Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE sought full approval for their COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.
Public HealthVermilion Standard

Some Albertans can now book second COVID-19 vaccine dose; 456 active cases in RMWB

All Albertans aged 12 and older will be eligible to book a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the month, Premier Jason Kenney announced Tuesday. Kenney outlined the province’s second dose rollout plan, which allowed individuals who received a COVID-19 vaccination in March or earlier to book their second dose starting Tuesday afternoon. Those who were vaccinated in April to book second doses beginning June 14, while those who were vaccinated in May will be able to on June 28.
Public Healthalbuquerquenews.net

To counter Covid, Vietnam asks companies to vaccinate employees

HANOI, Vietnam: Vietnam has asked Samsung Electronics, as well as other foreign companies, to assist in purchasing vaccines to combat the coronavirus disease for their workforces, amid a viral spike encumbering the country, according to a government website. "The government is encouraging companies to find Covid-19 vaccines for their workers,"...
WorldPosted by
Benzinga

Pfizer To Start Making COVID-19 Vaccine Component In Ireland By 2021 End

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) will begin producing an essential ingredient for its COVID-19 vaccine developed in partnership with BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) at a facility in Ireland. An existing Pfizer facility in Grange Castle, Dublin, will be adapted to produce the "mRNA drug substance," a core component in the vaccine, for $40 million, the Irish Times reported.
Scienceskepticalraptor.com

Canadian anti-vaxxers book fake COVID-19 vaccine appointments

In the Canadian province of Alberta, anti-vaxxers are allegedly booking fake COVID-19 vaccine appointments in an attempt to block legitimate appointments to get the vaccine. When no one shows up, not only is there one less person getting vaccinated, but also those doses could be spoiled when they can’t be used.
Worldmelodyinter.com

Covid-19: KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital starts administering vaccine

JOHOR BARU, May 31 — KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital became the first private hospital to start administering the Covid-19 vaccine on residents here. It is among four private hospitals in Johor Baru serving as vaccine administering centres. The others are one each in Kluang, Batu Pahat and Muar. KPJ Johor...
Public Healthgulfbusiness.com

Dubai: Covid-19 vaccinations can now be booked over WhatsApp

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has introduced a service that allows those eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine within the emirate to book their appointments through WhatsApp. To access the 24×7 WhatsApp hotline, users will have to add 800 342 to their contacts and send a message with the word...
WorldPosted by
TheConversationAU

COVID is surging in the world's most vaccinated country. Why?

The small archipelago nation of Seychelles, northeast of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean, has emerged as the world’s most vaccinated country for COVID-19. Around 71% of people have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 62% have been fully vaccinated. Of these, 57% have received the Sinopharm vaccine, and 43% AstraZeneca. Despite this, there has been a recent surge in cases, with 37% of new active cases and 20% of hospital cases being fully vaccinated. The country has had to reimpose some restrictions. How can this be happening? There are several possible explanations: the herd immunity threshold has not...
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Income TaxPosted by
Coinspeaker

First NFT Marketplace Launched in South Korea by Korbit

All the NFT art creators will be allowed to keep their digital work for auction on the official Korbit website. Recently Korbit, which is a cryptocurrency exchange platform in South Korea, announced that they had launched a non-fungible token marketplace for South Korea. It is the first-ever non-fungible token (NFT) market that has been launched in Korea. An NFT or non-fungible token is generated on the same programming used for developing cryptocurrency. It certifies that the digital assets of someone are unique and aren’t interchangeable. This marketplace is widely used by those people who are interested in the field of art.
Medical & Biotechnewsverses.com

Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing to start in weeks

PARIS – Manufacturing of one other potential vaccine towards COVID-19 will start inside weeks, its builders Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline mentioned Thursday as they launched a big trial enrolling 35,000 grownup volunteers in america, Asia, Africa and Latin America. The research will check vaccine candidate formulation towards the unique coronavirus that...
Economycryptonews.com

Naver, Kakao, LG ‘Will Bid to Participate’ in South Korean CBDC Pilot

The Bank of Korea (BOK), South Korea’s central bank, is set to pilot its prototype digital KRW beginning in August as the country increases the pace of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) adoption plans. And it looks as though three of the nation’s biggest tech giants are keen to take part.