The shocking cast injury that ‘Friends’ kept secret

By Mary Dehart
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleWarning: This story contains spoilers from the “Friends: The Reunion” special on HBO Max. In a harrowing incident that was kept hush-hush for decades, a 1996 episode of “Friends” took a turn when star Matt LeBlanc took a “cringe-worthy” fall while filming — and paramedics had to rush him to the hospital in excruciating pain.

TV Seriesarcamax.com

James Corden Visits the Cast at the 'Friends' Reunion

James Corden heads to the Warner Brothers lot for an afternoon with the cast of "Friends." And after a drive with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer that nearly ends in tragedy, James visits hallowed ground for some memories and selfies. And he connects with the gang in Central Perk to see how their reunion experience has been.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Matthew Perry ‘Spiraling’ After Getting ‘Dumped’ By Fiancee?

Is Matthew Perry on a downward spiral after his fiancee called off their wedding? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates. Matthew Perry ‘Crushed And Super Worried About The Future’?. According to Woman’s Day, Matthew Perry’s Friends co-stars were “distressed” by his current state when they reunited for their HBO...
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

Jennifer Aniston: I had no idea before the HBO Max reunion that Matthew Perry was suffering internally while filming Friends

"I didn’t understand the level of anxiety and self-torture (that) was put on Matthew Perry, if he didn’t get that laugh, and the devastation that he felt," Aniston said Thursday on the Today show. "(But it) makes a lot of sense.” During the HBO Max reunion, Perry said that he used to “go into convulsions” if the studio audience didn’t laugh at his jokes as Chandler while the show taped. “To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn’t laugh,” he said.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Jennifer Aniston Says One Rude ‘Friends’ Guest Star Acted ‘Above’ Being On Show

Smelly Cat might have reeked, but it wasn’t his fault. The same cannot be said, however, for a certain “Friends” guest star who sounds like he stank to work with. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow were guests on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” Wednesday, where Aniston said that one particular male actor who appeared on the beloved sitcom had an “attitude” while on set.
TV & Videosrock929rocks.com

The ‘Friends’ Cast Joins James Corden for Carpool Karaoke

The one where the ‘Friends’ cast does carpool karaoke with James Corden. James Corden hosted the Friends reunion last month, but on Wednesday’s The Late Late Show, he released even more content from when he visited the cast on set. The 11-minute clip shows James picking up Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry in a cart on the Warner Bros. studio lot after they had been filming the reunion for a day and a half. He, of course, took the opportunity to sing the show’s iconic theme song with the cast, before arriving at the Central Perk coffee shop set. But when they got there, Corden didn’t properly put the cart in park, and it began to roll backwards with the cast still on it. “Honestly, just nearly killed the cast of ‘Friends,'” James jokingly said to the camera.
TV SeriesPosted by
Newsweek

The Best and Worst Roles of the 'Friends' Cast

On May 27, 2021, the long-awaited Friends reunion made its debut on HBO Max. Seventeen years after Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey, and Phoebe turned in the keys to their luxurious West Village pad (there's no way they could afford it) the gang was finally reunited on the soundstage where it all began.
CelebritiesPosted by
Womanly Live

Unpacking The Open Approach To Plastic Surgery By The ‘Friends’ Cast

The Friends’ cast has been quite open about plastic surgery. Despite the horrific comments, we need to normalize it — and talk about it. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer have not been seen on screen together for almost twenty years. The Friends Reunion is a long wait moment for fans. But the commentary was beyond the reunion itself.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

The cast of Friends sang the famous song from the series

I’ll be there for you, the famous intro of the Friends series, was recently sung by the cast of fiction. Do not miss it!. The famous Rembrandts song had a very important place in Friends. During the 10 seasons that the series had, I’ll be there for you played before each episode. In addition to being the opening song of the famous fiction, it also became an iconic song that nobody forgot. After several years, the cast of the series sang it as a group.
CelebritiesEW.com

Natalie Imbruglia reacts to David Schwimmer's Friends-era crush on Jennifer Aniston

Natalie Imbruglia has some thoughts about one of the biggest revelations to come out of the recent Friends reunion. During the special, both Jennifer Aniston and David Scwhimmer admitted to having crushes on one another in the first few seasons of filming (though Aniston later clarified that nothing ever actually happened between them). That was around the time Imbruglia was dating Schwimmer… which might make thing a bit awkward.
Celebritiesgranthshala.com

‘Friends’ alum Lisa Kudrow says she was fired from ‘Frasier’ before landing iconic role: It ‘wasn’t working’

Lisa Kudrow is opening up about a role she was fired from just days after filming — but isn’t upset for the star as Kudrow took her role on “Friends” after exiting. While joining her sitcom co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox on Wednesday’s edition of Sirius XM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” Kudrow, who played Phoebe on the beloved 30-minute show, revealed that She was also tapped to play the role of Rose Doyle. Frasier” but was pulled from the gig over three days filming its pilot episode.
Celebritieslincolnnewsnow.com

Jennifer Aniston didn't realise Matthew Perry's Friends anxiety

Jennifer Aniston had no idea about the anxiety and "self-torture" Matthew Perry put himself through on 'Friends'. The 52-year-old actress - who played Rachel Green on the long running sitcom - admits she wasn't aware of how anxious Matthew, who played Chandler Bing, had been feeling on the set of the show.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Courteney Cox was 'hurt' to be only 'Friends' star not nominated at Emmys

What would Friends be without neurotic, turkey-wearing chef Monica Geller?. It's tough for fans to imagine the hit NBC sitcom, which aired for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004, without any of the six main characters — especially the woman whose apartment was the center of the action. Actress Courteney Cox played her hilariously in a way that made her not just tolerable but also amusing, relatable even at times. It was hard not to want to hug her through the screen when she was the butt of jokes about having once been overweight.
Musicslice.ca

‘Friends’ Cast Sings the Theme Song in New Video

For those looking to drown in a little nostalgia these days, the Friends reunion is the gift that keeps on giving. Less than a month after hosting Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max, James Corden released a nearly 12-minute clip on this week’s episode of The Late Late Show featuring some behind-the-scenes footage of his time on set with the core six cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc. The highlight? When Corden picked up the cast in a golf cart at the Warner Bros. studio lot and led them in a rousing rendition of the show’s iconic theme song, “I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts.
Celebritieshowardstern.com

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow All Sit Down for a Friendly Stern Show Interview

Three of television’s most enduring stars connected with the Stern Show from across the globe on Wednesday as Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow sat with Howard for a group interview covering their upbringings, successful show business careers, and recent “Friends” reunion special. They also opened up about the unique bond they forged on set back in 1994 which has only grown stronger since.