The shocking cast injury that ‘Friends’ kept secret

The one where the ‘Friends’ cast does carpool karaoke with James Corden. James Corden hosted the Friends reunion last month, but on Wednesday’s The Late Late Show, he released even more content from when he visited the cast on set. The 11-minute clip shows James picking up Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry in a cart on the Warner Bros. studio lot after they had been filming the reunion for a day and a half. He, of course, took the opportunity to sing the show’s iconic theme song with the cast, before arriving at the Central Perk coffee shop set. But when they got there, Corden didn’t properly put the cart in park, and it began to roll backwards with the cast still on it. “Honestly, just nearly killed the cast of ‘Friends,'” James jokingly said to the camera.