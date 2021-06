Beijing’s prime diplomat in Hong Kong doubles down on warnings to ‘international forces’ in first public look. Beijing’s new prime diplomat in Hong Kong, who referred to as the battle towards “international forces” his prime precedence after taking the job final month, doubled down on that message in his first public look on Wednesday, saying those that sought to curb China’s development or undermine its dignity have been “doomed to fail”.Liu Guangyuan, commissioner of the Chinese language Ministry of International Affairs in Hong Kong, additionally stated final week’s passage of an anti-sanctions legislation by China’s prime legislative physique mirrored a “urgent…