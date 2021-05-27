Cancel
Brad Pitt Wins Joint Custody of Children With His Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie After Court War

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleMonths after back-to-back court hearings with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, actor Brad Pitt has officially won a huge victory over the joint custody of their children. TMZ reported that a judge made a tentative ruling in the case, awarding Brad and Angelina 50-50 joint legal and physical custody of their 5 minor children- Pax who is 17, 16-year-old Zahara, Shiloh who is 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. However, 19-year-old Maddox, their eldest kid is not included in the ruling, as per the laws. Angelina Jolie on Her Split with Brad Pitt after 12 Years of Relationship: ‘I Have Both Visible and Invisible Scars to Show for It’.

