EUROTRASH News Round Up Thursday!

By Alastair Hamilton
PezCycling News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore mountains in the Giro d’Italia – Reports and video from Italy, plus the Thüringen Ladies Tour, Ronde van Limburg and the Mercan’Tour Classic Alpes-Maritimes. Lefevere talks Evenepoel – TOP STORY. Magnus Cort Nielsen extends with EF Education–NIPPO. Teams for the Critérium du Dauphiné, Vuelta’22 starts in the Netherlands, Euro Champs in Minsk in doubt and the up to date UCI Team Ranking. High mountains & Brutal conditions – INEOS Giro video.

pezcyclingnews.com
CyclingPezCycling News

GIRO’21 Stage 4: Dombrowski Dominates – De Marchi In Pink

Giro d’Italia stage 4: We expected a change on the overall today, but the race was turned upside down on the steep slopes to Sestola. The big break of the day went all the way to the finish and it was UAE Team Emirates’ Joe Dombrowski who fought through the rain to win the stage. Alessandro De Marchi came in just behind to take the pink jersey for the Israel Start up Nation.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Hugh Carthy's new 'Euphoric' Cannondale time trial bike: gallery

Just seven months after the close of the previous edition, the 2021 Giro d'Italia got underway on Saturday. Returning to its normal early-summer position in the calendar, the race kicked off with a flat 8.6km prologue around the city of Turin. To the surprise of no one, the sub-9km time trial was obliterated by Filippo Ganna, riding the course aboard a stunning new metallic blue time trial bike in 8:47, beating Edoardo Affini into second place by 10 seconds.
Cyclingcyclingtips.com

Gallery: Bernal’s big-ring powerplay on the Giro’s gravel ramp

Stage 9 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia was a tough day. The saw-tooth profile delivered roughly 3,400 metres of climbing, but it was the last 1.6 km of the stage that promised to be the most exciting. After reaching the ski resort of Campo Felice, the riders would turn off the bitumen and onto a steep gravel track up a ski slope.
CyclingPosted by
Reuters

Bernal destroys his rivals to take Giro d'Italia lead

Egan Bernal blew away his rivals on the Giro d'Italia as he won the ninth stage with a brutal, gravity-defying effort in the final climb to claim the race's overall lead on Sunday. The 2019 Tour de France champion produced impressive acceleration inside the last km of a gravel road...
CyclingFrankfort Times

Bernal claims 1st Giro stage win to move into overall lead

CAMPO FELICE, Italy (AP) — Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal showed just why he is one of the favorites to win the Giro d’Italia as he stormed to victory Sunday on the ninth stage to also claim the leader’s pink jersey. Bernal, who rides for Ineos Grenadiers, attacked...
CyclingFrankfort Times

Sagan wins 10th stage of Giro; Bernal loses a second of lead

FOLIGNO, Italy (AP) — Peter Sagan won the 10th stage of the Giro d’Italia in a sprint Monday, while Egan Bernal had one second shaved off his overall lead. Remco Evenepoel earned one second more than Bernal in an intermediate sprint and is now 14 seconds behind the Ineos Grenadiers rider.
CyclingPezCycling News

GIRO’21 Stage 6: Magical Mäder!

Giro d’Italia stage 6: It wasn’t just the weather that was changeable on stage 6 of the Italian Grand Tour, the overall ranking was turned upside down. Gino Mäder won the stage for the leaderless Bahrain Victorious team, but INEOS Grenadiers put the pressure on in the heavy rain to split the race for Egan Bernal. Alessandro De Marchi was blown out of the pink jersey to be replaced by Attila Valter of Groupama-FDJ as Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) moved into second overall.
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Five talking points from stage four of the Giro d’Italia 2021

Joe Dombrowski wasn’t a favourite to take victory on stage four of the Giro d’Italia 2021, even after he made it into the day’s 25-rider breakaway. The 29-year-old US pro had just three victories to his name before the stage, all from the lower tier but prestigious Tour of Utah.
CyclingPezCycling News

GIRO’21 Stage 9: All For Egan!

Giro d’Italia stage 9: At the end of a leg shattering stage 9, INEOS Grenadiers’ Egan Bernal shot from the peloton to pass the split break of the day to take the victory on the gravel of Campo Felice. The Colombian also took charge of the pink jersey with 15 seconds on Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck – Quick-Step).
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Egan Bernal blasts past breakaway to win gravel finish on stage nine of Giro d'Italia 2021

Egan Bernal launched a blistering attack on the gravel roads of stage nine of the Giro d'Italia 2021, blasting past the breakaway and taking the race lead. The tense stage set up a fascinating battle between the two remaining breakaway riders, Geoffrey Bouchard (Ag2r-Citroën) and Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma), and the group of general classification favourites on the unpaved final kilometre of Campo Felice.
Cyclingroadbikeaction.com

GIRO D’ITALIA STAGE 9 HIGHLIGHTS

Colombia’s Egan Bernal soared into the Giro d’Italia overall lead on Sunday when he accelerated away from his key rivals to win stage nine’s mountaintop showdown. The Ineos leader and winner of the 2019 Tour de France pulled away from a select group on a gravel ski slope above the clouds with the other overall contenders only able to watch as he skipped away.