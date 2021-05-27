EUROTRASH News Round Up Thursday!
More mountains in the Giro d’Italia – Reports and video from Italy, plus the Thüringen Ladies Tour, Ronde van Limburg and the Mercan’Tour Classic Alpes-Maritimes. Lefevere talks Evenepoel – TOP STORY. Magnus Cort Nielsen extends with EF Education–NIPPO. Teams for the Critérium du Dauphiné, Vuelta’22 starts in the Netherlands, Euro Champs in Minsk in doubt and the up to date UCI Team Ranking. High mountains & Brutal conditions – INEOS Giro video.pezcyclingnews.com