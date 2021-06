Tuesday’s stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia saw this year’s pink jersey hopefuls attacking each other on a climb for the first time. The Colle Passerino with its 9.5% average gradient proved to be a boon for some and a worrying indicator for others. When the dust (or mud, rather, on such a rainy day in Italy) settled in Sestola, a few big names had padded their GC chances while others had lost out.