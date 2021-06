You've heard of Woodstock but what about Foodstock? Foodstock is a huge day of food trucks, art, and music and it's coming to Kentucky. Foodstock is being hosted in the town of Somerset, Kentucky. The festival will feature 17 different food trucks with a variety of foods in what they are calling "tastes of the Bluegrass" to get your taste buds in a fantastic mood. Not to mention nine drink and spirit vendors will be on hand.