Bayer Hit by Failure to Cap Risk From Weedkiller Cases

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 12 days ago

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Bayer shares dropped as much as 5% on Thursday after a U.S. judge rejected its plan to try and limit the cost of future class action claims that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. The German group called into question the future sale of glyphosate-based products to gardeners in...

money.usnews.com
