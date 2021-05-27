Cancel
Outlook for The Global Air Passenger Demand Recovery

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Tourism Economics released a long-term view for post-COVID-19 passenger demand recovery. The outlook demonstrates that people remain eager to travel in the short and long-term. To ensure that aviation can sustainably deliver its social and economic benefits as it meets this long-term demand,...

Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

LNG As A Bunker Fuel Market to Set Phenomenal Growth From 2021 to 2026

The latest published document on LNG As A Bunker Fuel market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with LNG As A Bunker Fuel investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of LNG As A Bunker Fuel M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Chantier Davie, General Dynamics NASSCO, VT Halter Marine, Gulf Coast Shipyard Group, Aker Philadelphia Shipyard, Ocean Tug & Barge Engineering, Fassmer Werft, Meyer Werft, Flensburger-Schiffbau-Gesellschaft, Meyer Turku, Arctech Helsinki, Fincantieri, Kleven Verft, STX France, Damen Shipyards Group, Hoogezand Nieuwbouw, Ferus Smit, GdanskRemontowa, Sanmar, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry, Wuhu Hongri Shipping company, Jiangsu Zhengjiang Shipyard, CSSC Guangzhou Huangpu Shipbuilding, Chongqing Jiangjin Feida, Jiangsu Qinfeng Chuanwu, Tsuji Heavy Industries, Jiangsu Jinyang Shipbuilding & Taizhou Jiangbei Zaochuanchang etc.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

International Passenger Demand Stays Down Across Asia-Pacific

Ongoing border closures, travel restrictions, and local lockdowns continue to put downward pressure on international travel demand around the Asia-Pacific region. While more passengers were flown around the region in April 2021 than in April 2020, current international passenger carriage around Asia-Pacific remains at a fraction of 2019 levels. Asia-Pacific...
Industryhelloniceworld.com

Heathrow Airport to use renewable jet fuel

London Heathrow Airport will use sustainable jet fuel for the first time as part of a test ahead of a Group of Seven (G7) rich nations summit in the UK next week. The fuel is produced by Finland’s Neste and supplied by oil trader Vitol. It is made entirely of...
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Specialty Food Ingredients-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

The Global Specialty Food Ingredients market is estimated at $67.56 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $100.9 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2015 to 2022. Food issues are globally discussed as an unbroken argument by food scientists. Diet & flavour convergence, increasing per capita revenue in emerging economies and increasing demand for specialty food ingredients in application sectors are the major factors fueling the market. Factors such as food security concerns, regulations, raw material accessibility, expenditure and scientific barriers are hindering the market growth. Changing lifestyles along with growing awareness for low fat food are motivating the market for new manufactured goods. The trend lies in the product enlargement.
Trafficnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market 2020 – DB Schenker, DHL, FedEx, UPS

Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market 2020-2025. The report covers complete analysis of the Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market on the basis of regional and global level. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides Road Freight Transportation Services Market key Manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis. Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market report provides the latest forecast market data, industry trends, and technological innovations. The in-depth view of Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market industry on the basis of market size, market growth, opportunities, and development plans offered by the report analysis. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are the energetic aspects studied in this report. Along with that PESTEL analysis is also considered to be another major aspect in the market study.
Travelairlineweekly.com

What Travel Recovery, Asks Swiss International Air Lines

Europeans may be flocking to Mediterranean beaches for getaways delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, but — at least at Swiss International Air Lines — the rise in leisure bookings belies a broader travel recovery. “We regretfully still see no signs of any broader structural recovery of the air transport sector,”...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Advertisement Posting Services Market: Regional And Global Industry Outlook 2021

COVID-19 Analysis: Turn massive Advertisement Posting Services Market challenges into meaningful change. It’s not post-pandemic, it’s intra-pandemic. We’re still in it, and the implications for Advertisement Posting Services Market are long-reaching. Let’s face it!. As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on our global economies, Advertisement Posting Services businesses are struggling...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Portable Air Conditioner Market Robust Demand Aided Revenue Growth | De'Longhi S.p.A, Electrolux AB, LG Electronics Inc.

Global Portable Air Conditioner Market Size study, by Type (Small Room, Medium Room and Large Room), End-User (Residential and Commercial), Distribution Channel (Supermarket & Hypermarket, Specialty Store, Department Store and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Portable Air Conditioner market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Portable Air Conditioner market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Economyairinsight.com

Wizz Air is “cautiously bullish” about recovery

Unless travel restrictions are permanently lifted in the whole of Europe, Wizz Air is expecting a net income loss for its current FY21/22. The Central and East European ultra-low-cost carrier is seeing some recovery, but only ten to fifteen percent of its markets are currently unrestricted. Yet, Wizz Air is “cautiously bullish” about the recovery.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Freight Management System Market To Witness Stunning Growth | CEVA, Agility, JDA Software, UPS

HTF MI recently released a research document on Global Freight Management System Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Freight Management System growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including CEVA, Agility, Accenture PLC, UPS, DB Schenker, JDA Software, DSV & Geodis Wilson.
Financial Reportskalkinemedia.com

Wizz Air Stocks Decline on Bleak Future Outlook

Wizz Air reported an underlying loss of €482 million for the year ended 31 March 2021. The company’s revenue fell 73.2 per cent to €739 million from €2,761 million a year ago. It also said that unless all restrictions are eased, it would continue to report net loss. Shares of...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Austrian Airlines Evaluates Harmonized Long-Haul Fleet

INNSBRUCK, Austria—Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines is evaluating several options to harmonize its long-haul fleet, which comprises three aging Boeing 767-300ERs and six 777-200ERs. “It would be more efficient to have only one type of aircraft,” COO Francesco Sciortino told Aviation Daily. “We... Subscription Required. Austrian Airlines Evaluates Harmonized Long-Haul Fleet...
Agriculturebaltimorenews.net

Global Animal Fat Market to be Driven by Rising Demand from Food Service Sector in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Animal Fat Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global Animal Fat market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
LifestyleAviation Week

Prepare Or Face Airport Chaos, ACI Europe Says

Passengers transiting Europe’s airports over the summer holiday period could face chaos as the facilities struggle to cope with pandemic precautions, the European wing of Airport Council International (ACI Europe) has warned. Despite fluctuating travel restrictions in many countries, ACI Europe... Subscription Required. Prepare Or Face Airport Chaos, ACI Europe...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

EU Carriers Return Aircraft To Passenger Operations

Iberia is converting three Airbus A330 “preighters” back to passenger configurations and returning 29 stored A320 family aircraft to service, while Lufthansa will return up to 50 more aircraft to service over the coming weeks. Iberia Maintenance confirmed that 29 narrowbodies—23 for Iberia and six... Subscription Required. EU Carriers Return...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Religious Tourism Market Is Thriving Worldwide | AAA Travel, Expedia, HRG North America

HTF Market Intelligence added research publication document on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Religious Tourism Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of COVID-19 Outbreak- Religious Tourism market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2016 to 2020 which is estimated and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Carlson Wagonlit Travel, Priceline Group, American Express Global Business Travel, Travel Leaders Group, BCD Travel, Fareportal/Travelong, AAA Travel, Expedia Group, HRG North America, China Travel & China CYTS Tours Holding.
Industrybostonnews.net

Air Freight Service Market to Remain Competitive | Major Giants Continuously Expanding Market | DHL Group, Graf Air Freight, ALPS Global Logistics, Grandeur Logistics

How to reach that market place and its associated audience with current marketing efforts? Benchmark now the competitive efforts with high growth emerging players and leaders of Air Freight Service Market. The latest launched report on Global Air Freight Service Market delivers a transformation framework to understand how megatrends affect...
Industrytheloadstar.com

Rising demand for B2B will tighten the squeeze on B2C capacity

Already struggling to find sufficient capacity, retailers are facing tighter and rising logistics costs as the B2B sector comes back to life. Given the superior margins for logistics providers from B2B, retailers will have to hone alternative channels to deliver their goods to consumers. In the US, industrial production has...