Let’s say you earned your Bachelor’s Degree ten years ago and have been working ever since graduation. While you like your job, you want to move up the ladder and earn a bigger salary. To do this, you determined your best course of action is to go back to school and earn your MBA. Today, you are looking through several applications to graduate schools, and you see every school requires an MBA personal statement. You didn’t have to write a personal account to get into college 14 years ago, so you are understandably a bit confused about what to include […]