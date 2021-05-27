TIBCO’s New Hyperconverged Analytics Approach Delivers Rapid, Actionable Insights For Customers
TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world’s most complex data-driven challenges. Today, TIBCO announced multiple new innovations and capabilities to its Predict portfolio of products, significantly accelerating time-to-insights and delivering smart, scalable analytics across the enterprise.martechseries.com