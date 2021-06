If you’re looking for a summer craft that will not only be fun to make, but a statement to wear, I’ve got a good one for you. Ring in summer with these DIY chunky clay rings. You can make so many different rings, at very little cost. Make each one unique with bold colors and embellishments, and after you make one for yourself, make another for a friend…because she’s going to want one, too! I find that crafting with kids is a great way to bond with them…especially if they aren’t in a talky mood but you still want to spend time with them.