Biomutant Guide – How to Get the Best Melee and Ranged Weapons

There are a variety of different weapons to be found in Biomutant, whether it’s a snazzy gun that shoots electricity or a power fist. But if you’re tired of wailing on enemies with under-powered weapons and want to murder them post-haste, there are two powerful weapons you need to get your hands on. The first is the Pri Murgel Sword, a two-handed melee weapon that’s rated at 5.5 stars but can be upgraded to 7 stars with add-ons. It has 160-228 base damage and +125 Heat damage on top of that.