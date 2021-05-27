Latest Jon Zacharias Marketing Guide Highlights Mobile Commerce

SEO in digital marketing helps improve website visibility for relevant searches and will increase your local search results and popularity. You’ve got a great looking website, engaging content, and a presence across multiple social media platforms. You’ve done paid advertising, run online promotions, offered products through your website, and even added an online booking system to make scheduling appointments more convenient for your patients. All of these improvements to your SEO in digital marketing campaigns seem to be paying off, in terms of retaining your current patient base, as well as netting you some referrals via word of mouth.