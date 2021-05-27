Latest Jon Zacharias Marketing Guide Highlights Mobile Commerce
The latest information online article from digital marketing expert Jon Zacharias is centered around the burgeoning industry of SMS commerce. As Asurion reported back in late 2019, Americans check their phone 96 times every day, which is one every ten minutes on average. While some would gravitate towards apps and social media marketing, those solutions require more finesse and understanding about where your audience is. But, every phone has one feature: a Short Message System, or SMS for short.martechseries.com