Essential things to pack when starting freshman year
Bring a stash of quarters for laundry. Over the summer, keep every quarter you get from change from gas stations, local coffee shops and restaurants. Setting aside all of your quarters you collect over the summer will be a blessing come fall. Having to do your own laundry and pay for it every time may be a bit of a hassle, but having change set aside for the washers and dryers every week will make your life a lot easier when washing your clothes.projects.thepostathens.com