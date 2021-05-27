Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Essential things to pack when starting freshman year

By Mary Berger
thepostathens.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleBring a stash of quarters for laundry. Over the summer, keep every quarter you get from change from gas stations, local coffee shops and restaurants. Setting aside all of your quarters you collect over the summer will be a blessing come fall. Having to do your own laundry and pay for it every time may be a bit of a hassle, but having change set aside for the washers and dryers every week will make your life a lot easier when washing your clothes.

projects.thepostathens.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Coffee Shops#Fruit#Vending Machine#Freshman Year#Planner Invest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
ShoppingPopSugar

Looking For Essential, Affordable Bike Shorts? These Picks From Target Start at $7

This summer, we're all about bike shorts. Not only are they great options for when the temperature heats up and you're engaging in some sweaty workouts, they're also amazing basics. When you're going back out into the world, and are wondering how to put together an outfit, bike shorts are a great athleisure in between look. They're put together, but still functional, and Target has some options we love. The best part is, they start at just $7.
TravelPosted by
BoardingArea

Hiking day pack essentials: What I bring on every hike

Out and Out has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Out and Out and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Editorial Disclosure: Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities.
Educationgeorgiastatesignal.com

Keeping HOPE alive: a guide to making the most of your freshman year.

Congratulations, upcoming freshman! High school is over and now begins the rest of your life. College is a time for students to develop valuable skills to help their future careers and to have fun along the way. College represents a very different environment from high school. Whether it is a...
Lifestylecyclingmagazine.ca

What’s in your bag? Packing essentials for every type of ride

Nothing is worse than being caught in the woods unprepared. That can be anything from not having tools to fix a mechanical, not having enough food to avoid a bonk or not having the layers to stay warm. But what do you really need to bring on every ride?. Here’s...
Pennsylvania Stateorangetownnews.com

Pack 922 Finishes Scouting Year

Pack 922 has officially finished the scouting year; however, we will continue to bring the scouts together through summer events. In May we had our Blue and Gold advancement ceremony where older cub scouts moved onto Boy Scouts and our youngsters achieved their ranks and will be advancing to new achievement opportunities in the Fall. We also held our Spring campout for the pack at a sponsor’s home. Next year we hope to return to Camp Cedarcrest so we can camp with our brother packs from the area. At our last pack meeting of the year, we played Ultimate frisbee in teams and had an ice cream social. Throughout the summer we will be participating in the DEEP Sky’s the Limit Hike Challenge. So far, we have completed 2 of the 20 trails and will be gathering this summer and throughout the Fall to earn the medallion. The pack has also decided to participate in the annual Pumpkin Chunkin in Howard Pennsylvania. This summer we will build a new trebuchet with the scouts and will travel to the festival in October. We are always excited to meet new scouts so if you are interested in joining, please email Cubmaster Brian Cleveland bcleveland@hotmail.com. We look forward to meeting new friends. Look for us around this summer as we wear our orange and head out to the trails.
LifestylePosted by
Apartment Therapy

12 Hiking Essentials to Pack the Next Time You Hit the Trail

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. With temperatures finally warming up, it’s no surprise to see that more and more people are looking for ways to get outside and enjoy all that nature has to offer — like going hiking. While hiking is a fun way to enjoy the beauty of the great outdoors, it’s a sport that requires the right equipment, like most activities. Whether you’re a casual explorer or someone who loves to challenge themselves with a rigorous expedition, having the right hiking gear is vital to ensuring a successful (and stress-free) trek. There are a handful of must-haves most people are aware of: food, water, a first aid kit, and the right shoes. But when it comes down to the nitty-gritty, there are a couple of other items to keep handy in the woods.
CollegesConscious Life News

A Freshman’s Survival Guide: Top 8 Things to Keep in Mind

As soon as you get to college, many things may not go as you have planned. A roommate may be the most scandalous person on Earth, and your favorite subject may get tougher day after day. So, not to fall in despair when seeing your plans and expectations being ruined, you should keep some goals in mind. Here is a brief survival guide we have prepared for you not to fall prey to the crazy tempo of college life.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

On the Road Again? Pack These Essentials From LifeToGo

Disclosure: LifeToGo is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly. Hitting the road this summer? Before you roll out, make sure your packing list is complete with all the necessities needed to enjoy road trip season. Whether you’re headed to the grandeur of the Grand Canyon, the crisp mountain air of Colorado or Florida’s soothing shores, take these tech and fitness items along for the ride.
Kidslittlebinsforlittlehands.com

Easy Things To Do When Bored For Kids

Summer vacation is upon us! The weather’s warm, school’s out, and the kids are ready to go! Although we look forward to this time all year, it can be a little stressful too. I have put together a list of 10 sanity saving tips for families to use this summer. When you start to hear the I’m bored, the I’m hungry, and the I’m thirsty, this handy list of summer tips will keep your summer stress free. Make sure to check out our stress free small backyard play ideas.
Beauty & FashionEssence

10 Travel Essentials Every Curly Girl Needs To Keep Packed In Their Luggage This Summer For Weekend Getaways

To a curly girl, traveling with curl necessities is a must. It’s true — curly girls can pack light too. It’s that time of the year again where our melanin skin glows in the sun (while wearing our favorite SPF, of course) and our natural hair soaks up all of the moisture and hydration it needs to remain healthy and defined. Whether you’re tripping to luscious crystal blue waters and mountainous ranges with tranquil views, or heading to your favorite getaway location for some much-needed relaxation and bonding time with your family or circle of friends –– your regimen of curl products can always follow.
TravelPosted by
Womanly Live

Travel Guide: Essentials To Pack For Your Honeymoon

Nobody likes getting caught off-guard. As such, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of things you should pack for your honeymoon. When it comes to packing for the honeymoon, you might want to pack everything but not everything. But heavy luggage can weigh you down, and light packing might leave you stranded.
Shoppinghelloglow.co

15 Essential Items to Pack in Your Beach Bag

Now that summer has arrived and we can finally travel again, I can’t help but feel 1. super excited and also 2. very unprepared for a trip to the beach. A checklist always helps me be more organized, so I’ve put together a collection of 15 essential items to pack in my beach bag.
Interior Designmydesiredhome.com

7 Essential Factors to Know When Choosing Curtains for Your Home

7 Essential Factors to Know When Choosing Curtains for Your Home. Now that you have renovated your home, the kitchen fittings are perfect, and the furniture is in place. One interior décor element that will complement your home immensely is the drapery. Also known as curtains, homeowners with a sense of style understand drapery’s significance to any living space. Curtains can alter a room’s tone and radiate a particular mood that aligns with the interior décor.
Relationshipsthenexthint.com

Top Essential Tips to Consider When Relocating with Children

Development itself is a basic endeavor and when it fuses moving with kids, obviously this adds more to the level of your pressing part and stresses. This is on the grounds that you have set your mind like that. Thinking about everything, keep all that particularly several months of your turn and let kids furthermore think about this. Right when we take the crushing element, adolescents will feel the press also. In any case, a few real components will help you. Coming up next are insinuated 10 essential tips to consider when relocating with children that will be a great packers and moving companies in NYC:
Industrymumsnet.com

When do we pack?

House sold mid May and we have answered all the enquiries. We haven’t been contacted for a survey yet. Maybe they are getting a desktop one?. They have applied for searches. Chain is just us and we will be renting, our buyer and their buyer who is FTB who has completed all their searches and enquiries.
Travelcalifornia.com

25 Solo Road Trip Essentials You Should Always Pack

The Golden State has plenty of awesome places to discover on a solo road trip, and we’re always excited to start making a bucket list of must-see places. But, before anything else, packing your solo road trip essentials should be the first and foremost thing to do before venturing out to travel alone.
Apparelmomcollective.com

What to Pack: Summer Bag Essentials

Whether you are heading to the pool, a ball game, or a park, you need a summer bag that is packed and ready to go. I bought a waterproof bag from IKEA years ago — and all I need to do is add a few items and the rest live there all summer for an easy grab and go as we make the most out of this sunshine!
Beauty & Fashionclothes-make-the-man.com

We’re all going on a Summer Holiday ! I wish – Essential packing tips

With the foreign holiday season well and truly up in the air this year and a staycation looking increasingly far much likely, again, we at Clothes-make-the-man.com, as always, are looking out for your best interests and to offer you invaluable advice. Now because of all this holiday shenanigans, we know no one like packing, it throws up all sorts of issues, leaving it to the last minute, have you packed enough or too much, I really should replace those speedos, yes you really should replace the budgie smugglers, honestly ! Do I have my passport, suncream, travel adaptor. The list is literally endless as is the headache, until you’re laying on that lounger, relaxed with a bright coloured drink in hand. So, because we think so highly of our beloved readers we sort the advice of the experts and asked travel expert Ian Chapman, to kindly provide a few essential tips on how to look great in the sun, wherever your holiday destination. He advises ;