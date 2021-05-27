Essential things to pack when starting freshman year

Pack 922 has officially finished the scouting year; however, we will continue to bring the scouts together through summer events. In May we had our Blue and Gold advancement ceremony where older cub scouts moved onto Boy Scouts and our youngsters achieved their ranks and will be advancing to new achievement opportunities in the Fall. We also held our Spring campout for the pack at a sponsor’s home. Next year we hope to return to Camp Cedarcrest so we can camp with our brother packs from the area. At our last pack meeting of the year, we played Ultimate frisbee in teams and had an ice cream social. Throughout the summer we will be participating in the DEEP Sky’s the Limit Hike Challenge. So far, we have completed 2 of the 20 trails and will be gathering this summer and throughout the Fall to earn the medallion. The pack has also decided to participate in the annual Pumpkin Chunkin in Howard Pennsylvania. This summer we will build a new trebuchet with the scouts and will travel to the festival in October. We are always excited to meet new scouts so if you are interested in joining, please email Cubmaster Brian Cleveland bcleveland@hotmail.com. We look forward to meeting new friends. Look for us around this summer as we wear our orange and head out to the trails.