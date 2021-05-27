6 things to know before starting college
Tip #1: You don’t need to pack your entire closet. When packing for college, you will probably pack way more clothes than you need to. Some people may tell you to bring a wide variety, but this is not the best plan when cramming everything into the car, moving yourself into the dorm and sharing storage with a roommate. You can prevent the packing mental breakdown by limiting the amount of clothes to bring. Make sure to stick to basic pieces that you can mix and match within your closet. You’ll save room in your closet for new campus gear coming your way.projects.thepostathens.com