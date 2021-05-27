6 things to know before starting college

At every level of Preschool – 12th grade education, the parent/school partnership is vital, but perhaps never more so than in high school, as it’s the time when teenagers’ independence is increasing and their parents’ influence is decreasing. This is as it should be, since it’s a necessary developmental step in becoming truly self-sufficient and moving toward successful college/adult life — but that doesn’t make it any easier or more pleasant for parents! As a School, we understand this challenge and we put a great deal of thought into how to both encourage students to take full responsibility for their own education and behavior and to work with parents during these last few years before at least a partial launch into adulthood.