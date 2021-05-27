Prismic Announces $20M Series A to Break the Web into “Slices”

MeritB2B, the leading provider of B2B data and performance marketing solutions, announced the promotion of Karie Burt to Chief Data and Privacy Officer. Formerly Senior Vice President and Chief Privacy Officer, Burt joined the company in 2013 and has been a valuable resource on international data availability and opportunities, as well as the data and privacy leader for the company. In her new role as Chief Data and Privacy Officer, Burt will be leading MeritB2B’s data-centric charge; aligning data acquisition, data strategy and operations into a singular group to support MeritB2B products, facilitated by her solid B2B leadership experience.