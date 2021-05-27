Prismic Announces $20M Series A to Break the Web into “Slices”
Prismic announced $20M in funding to be used to globally deploy their fully-customizable website builder in the massive content creation market. Bootstrapped since its inception, headquartered in Paris with a presence in Cambridge, MA, Prismic has been profitable since 2016 and with over one third of its customers in North America. The Series A funding is co-lead by Aglaé Ventures and Eurazeo and comes on the heels of their product-led international growth.martechseries.com