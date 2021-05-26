Koreless – Joy Squad

St. Augustine’s Caleb Joye is a top-tier one-man band that collectively builds an energetic full-band sound from the ground up, using an assortment of diverse instrumentation, foot pedals, and vocal loops. His musical stylings consist of pop, rock and roll, contemporary country, blues, jazz, folk, top 40, and Americana. He is also known for performing the best of well-known cover songs and crowd favorites. Caleb’s use of a loop pedal is vital to his overall presentation of songs. It is a device that records live sounds and then loops the progression repeatedly. Caleb begins a tune by laying down a percussive rhythm either from his muted guitar strings, the body of his guitar, or a variance of instruments including shakers and tambourines. Once the rhythm is established, he begins to incorporate the bass line, vocal loops, harmonies, and guitar riffs.