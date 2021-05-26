Koreless – Joy Squad

As you should know by now if you have been following this column, whatever I write is inspired by whatever comes up on my iPod in shuffle mode. This week I was minded to interrupt the flow and to play ‘Bedside Table’ by Bedhead – the live version from ‘Live 1998’ four times in a row. I’m not usually minded to do such things and can clearly remember the occasions when I have done it when I’ve become obsessed with a song or indeed a whole record (or a side of a record -ask your parents).