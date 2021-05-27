Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Conduct Unbecoming

By Sukey Lewis
NPR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne officer in Los Angeles used car inspections to hit on women. Three hundred miles away in the San Francisco Bay Area, another woman says an officer used police resources to harass and stalk her. The second episode of On Our Watch investigates these two cases of sexual misconduct by...

