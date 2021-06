Real estate is a people business. It’s a contact sport, and brokerages want to make sure the right people are joining. But how do you attract the right people? What is it about your brokerage that will make agents, brand-new and seasoned, want to join? Agents must know what the brokerage offers that will allow them to achieve success. Every agent has a different definition of success, so it is important that the things being offered can help agents achieve their success.