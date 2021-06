Historically, and especially when there are unanticipated events, contact center managers have struggled to work with agility and avoid customer experience issues. For example, if proper precautions aren’t in place, unexpected increases in contact volume can cause long wait times and low availability. Traditional contact centers are especially strapped when faced with a surge of unexpected calls because of limited ability to scale quickly. Alternatively, they have to plan and pay for peak capacity at all times. In addition, it is challenging to quickly change the customer experience in reaction to long call queues. Recording time-sensitive prompts, updating them in the system, and changing call routing requires professional services and takes several days to weeks.