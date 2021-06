As announced by Quebec Health Minister Chistian Dubé on June 3, the province is speeding up its vaccine rollout with the acceleration of second dose appointments. Anyone in Quebec who is over 30 and has received their first shot (of the Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccine) can move up their vaccination appointment today by visiting ClicSante.ca. Every weekday through June 23, a new age group (five years younger) will be able to do the same. (Guidelines are expected to be announced this week concerning the temporary shortfall of Pfizer doses.)