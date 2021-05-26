Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Tajuddin removed as Prasarana chairman after gaffes in handling LRT crash

By Timothy Achariam
theedgemarkets.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (May 26): The Ministry of Finance confirms that Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman has been removed as the chairman of Prasarana Malaysia Bhd with immediate effect. Tajuddin's letter of termination from the Ministry of Finance, signed by its Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, went viral earlier today. The authenticity of the letter was later confirmed by an authorised Ministry of Finance media spokesperson.

www.theedgemarkets.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lrt#Gaffes#Kuala Lumpur#The Ministry Of Finance#Prasarana Malaysia Bhd#Lrt#Change Org#Phoenix Tv#The Health Ministry#Bernama#The Malay Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Malaysia
Country
China
Related
Trafficthevibes.com

LRT crash: Prasarana immediately beefs up SOPs to prevent recurrence

KUALA LUMPUR – Prasarana Malaysia Bhd has taken immediate steps to beef up its standard operating procedures relating to safety, operations, manpower and rail maintenance on the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit Line, which runs without a driver. Acting president and chief executive Datin Norlia Noah in a statement today...
Worldthevibes.com

Tajuddin mulls legal action, says he was portrayed as unqualified, racist

KUALA LUMPUR – Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman is mulling legal action against those he said has tarnished his reputation following last month’s Kelana Jaya LRT collision. He was quoted by Utusan Malaysia as saying that news reports on the incident have tarnished his reputation and portrayed...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Mohd Azharuddin likely to be appointed CEO of Prasarana — sources

KUALA LUMPUR (June 20): Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah, who is currently the chief transformation officer of Malaysia Airlines Bhd, could be appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of Prasarana Malaysia Bhd, sources said on condition of anonymity. "His appointment may be made as early as this week," one of the sources...
Trafficthevibes.com

Abu Kassim, Azharuddin to helm Prasarana?

KUALA LUMPUR – Prasarana Malaysia Bhd is expected to see changes at its helm, with former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed and Malaysia Airlines Bhd chief transformation officer Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah being nominated as non-executive chairman and chief executive, respectively, of the national public transport operator, people familiar with the matter told The Vibes.
Trafficthevibes.com

There is no ‘cover-up’ in LRT collision probe: Wee

KUALA LUMPUR – The Transport Ministry (MoT) and its investigation committee, which conducted a probe into the collision between two Light Rail Transit (LRT) trains on May 24, never stated that no one is to be blamed for causing the incident, said its minister, Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong. He...
Public Healthmelodyinter.com

Ismail Sabri: EMCO at two localities in Kunak, Sabah from June 24 to July 7

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced in Kampung Pangi Hujung and Kampung JKR Lama in Kunak, Sabah, from Thursday till July 7. Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the enforcement is aimed at stopping Covid-19 infections from spreading beyond at-risk areas within these localities, which have recorded high numbers of cases based on screening tests conducted.
Healthmelodyinter.com

Malaysian Medical Council: All medical specialisation training conducted in Malaysia need MOHE registration

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — All medical specialisation training offered in the country by institutions of higher learning, including partnership or twinning programmes with internationally certified bodies, are required to register with the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) and undergo the accreditation process. Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) president Tan Sri...
Asiathevibes.com

Johor sultan consents to reconvening of state assembly on Aug 12

KUALA LUMPUR – Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has decreed that the state legislative assembly can convene on August 12 – slightly less than two weeks after the state of emergency is set to end. A post on his Facebook page today stated that His Royal Highness has granted...
Public Healthinews.co.uk

Delta Plus variant: Why there is no need to panic over the new covid strain

The emergence of a new variant, particularly at a time when it seems as if the country has turned a corner in the coronavirus epidemic, was always going to be troubling. Scientists are still evaluating how concerned they – and we – should be about Delta Plus, also known as AY.1, which is closely linked to the strain first found in India.
Personal Financemarketresearchtelecast.com

Cuban banks stop accepting dollar deposits in cash as of today

Havana, Jun 21 (EFE) .- Cuban banks will not accept dollar deposits in cash as of Monday, a measure that the Cuban government has justified in response to the United States embargo, which makes it difficult for the island to use that currency in the international banking system. The decision,...
World24newshd.tv

Govt removes BOI Chairman Atif Bokhari

The government has removed Board of Investment (BOI) Chairman Atif Bokhari from his seat, reported 24News HD TV channel on Saturday. Atif Bokhari resigned from the chairmanship of the board on demand of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He is the third head of the board who has prematurely left the office during the tenure of the incumbent government.
Economymelodyinter.com

Minister says finalising discussions on cooking oil subsidy mechanism

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — The government is in the final stages of discussions to determine the best mechanism for two-kilogramme (kg) or five kg bottled cooking oil, Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali. He said the matter will be tabled at the weekly Cabinet...
Healthgranthshala.com

Assisted dying campaigner Noel Conway dies after removing his ventilator

Assisted death campaigner Noel Conway has died at the age of 71 after having a ventilator removed. Mr Conway, who had motor neuron disease (MND), died on Wednesday at his home in Shropshire. In a statement released by the campaign organization Dignity in Dying after his death, Mr Conway said...