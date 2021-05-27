Poet Joshua Judson on His Latest Collection, Gongoozler

It’s been awful, hasn’t it? I won’t be alone in this, but I’ve been thinking a lot about all those events I didn’t go to because I wasn’t quite feeling it that day or because ‘Ah, I’ll go to the next one’. Never again. Once we’re fully back again, I’m going to everything. Every drag night, every protest, every poetry event. Especially poetry events. I’ve felt quite disconnected from poetry over lockdown because online events just don’t do it for me, I want to be in a room again – to feel the poems happen in a space. The ups and downs of them, the silences, the little intakes of breath around the room. That’s the best way of encountering poetry, for me.