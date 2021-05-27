Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Poet Joshua Judson on His Latest Collection, Gongoozler

By words: Bridie Squires
leftlion.co.uk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been awful, hasn’t it? I won’t be alone in this, but I’ve been thinking a lot about all those events I didn’t go to because I wasn’t quite feeling it that day or because ‘Ah, I’ll go to the next one’. Never again. Once we’re fully back again, I’m going to everything. Every drag night, every protest, every poetry event. Especially poetry events. I’ve felt quite disconnected from poetry over lockdown because online events just don’t do it for me, I want to be in a room again – to feel the poems happen in a space. The ups and downs of them, the silences, the little intakes of breath around the room. That’s the best way of encountering poetry, for me.

www.leftlion.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Poets#Poetry#Beer Garden#Classic Music#House Music#Indie Music#Good Music#His Latest Collection#Bilborough College#Mouthy Poets#Gobs Collective#Bad Betty Press#Acorn#Lions#Poems#Grief#Person Readings#Shared Memory#Bands#Mum Talks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Books & LiteratureMartha's Vineyard Times

Poet’s Corner

If it were in a movie setting, would it be worth watching?. If your death was tomorrow, what would your today be like?. Just live some more, live today, before it’s too late, live some more. Natalie Wambui moved to Martha’s Vineyard from Kenya in January with her mother. At...
Books & Literaturefranklincounty.news

The Poet's Voice

The Pandemic receding brings joy and large smiles. Be it Covid, hunger or populated lies. Countries for eons torn with disease, war and strife,. And children and grown folks losing life after life. And in Greater Power trusting and American you be,. Don't single out a country or a people,
Designers & CollectionsJewelers Circular Keystone Online

Milamore’s Latest Collection Riffs On Kintsugi’s Jagged Lines

Kintsugi, the ancient Japanese art of mending broken ceramics, gemstones, and other materials by creating smooth (but intentionally obvious) gold seams with a fast-drying lacquer, is enjoying a resurgence in the fine jewelry world. Italian fine jewelry brand Pomellato partnered with a master Japanese kintsugi artist to create a collection...
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Poet to hold Zoom presentation

MARQUETTE — Peter White Public Library hosts celebrated poet Judith Kerman for a reading from her newly released collection definitions. Author Eleanor Lerman says this of Kerman’s work: “With both wit and artistry, each of Kerman’s ‘defintions’ begins with clear prose and slowly flows into the realm of poignant poetry.”
Books & LiteratureReason.com

Poetry Monday!: "Les deux voix" ("The two voices") by Victor Hugo (French)

Here's "Les deux voix" (1831) ("The Two Voices"), also known as "Ce qu'on entend sur la montagne" ("What one hears on the mountain") by Victor Hugo (1802-1885). (This is on my YouTube channel, which mostly consists of my Sasha Reads playlist, plus a smattering of law-related songs.) Franz Liszt wrote a symphonic poem on this theme, which you can listen to here.
EntertainmentLiterary Hub

The Poets That Helped a Young Bob Dylan Find His Voice

A great deal has been written about Bob Dylan’s early musical influences, but little about his literary interests and their formative impact on this troubled troubadour. Yet it was three extracurricular volumes he read in 1959–60, whilst still ostensibly attending college, which would first codify that peripatetic poet/performer persona. Those three books were Mexico City Blues and On The Road by Jack Kerouac and Howl & Other Poems by Allen Ginsberg.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Gino Iannucci's POETS Releases SS21 Collection

Gino Iannucci‘s POETS has released its SS21 collection. Full of skate staples like hoodies, crewnecks, t-shirts, hats, beanies and even handmade board hangers, POETS’ latest offering draws upon Iannucci’s decades of experience in the world of skateboarding and offer key details like graphic hits and flocked cotton construction. Key pieces...
Musicfox7austin.com

Music in the Morning: Math Judson

Local artist Math Judson plays his new single "Magic" from his upcoming album due out on May 28th. You can catch him live at The Far Out Lounge on June 23rd.
Beauty & Fashioncastleinsider.com

Latest Disney Castle Collection Virtually Explores Princess Palaces

For those wondering what it would be like to fly a magic carpet to Jasmines castle in Agrabah, Disneys new Castle Collection AR and 3D technology at shopDisney will make that dream into a virtual reality. Experience the Disney Castle Collection like never before from @shopDisney ! Check out themed environments, learn fun facts and put the castle in your own home with the magic of AR. Visit https:...
Books & Literaturefreebies4mom.com

🌼Free eBook: A Highlander’s Redemption ($0.99 value)

A Highlander’s Redemption (Highlands Ever After, Book 1) $0.00. “Like battles, some redemptions cannot be won…. In early 1746, Alasdair Macintyre is headed home after the rout at Culloden on Drummossie Moor, in sight of Inverness. The battle has been lost and scar on his face that makes him so ferocious-looking that even children run from him in terror. He learns his father has betrothed him to a local lass—a nearly blind woman—in exchange for a sizeable dowry and a chunk of land. The woman brings with her a companion that hates him immediately.
Books & LiteratureThe New Yorker

Ben Okri Reads Franz Kafka

Ben Okri joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “The Rescue Will Begin in Its Own Time,” four short fiction pieces by Franz Kafka, translated from the German by Michael Hofmann, which were published in The New Yorker in June of 2020. Okri is the author of two dozen books of fiction, poetry, and nonfiction, including the novels “The Famished Road,” which won the Booker Prize in 1991, and “The Freedom Artist,” which was published in 2019.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

For her pre-fall 2020 collection, released in January of last year, Emilia Wickstead opted for a novel method of presenting her opulent draped gowns and razor-sharp tailoring. Inspired by the iconic portraits of motherhood captured in Helmut Newton and his wife, Alice Springs, in their seminal 1999 book Us and Them, Wickstead worked with photographer Edd Horder to shoot black-and-white portraits of mothers and children in her looks. It felt like both an ode to the strong sense of community she’s cultivated around the brand, as well as a savvy reflection of her customer base, which includes a sizable contingent of creative working women.
Entertainmentavantmusicnews.com

Moers Jazz Festival Reviewed

In another first, this was the weekend that the Americans returned to Europe. None of the booked Stateside artists pulled out at short notice, and they were all radiating a confident excitement, newly vaccinated, and travelling to play. Some of them hadn’t gigged in over a year, particularly as NYC had remained completely closed to live performances since March 2020. Here we had John Scofield, Fred Frith, Ava Mendoza, Gerald Cleaver, Joe McPhee, Hamid Drake, Myra Melford, Drew Gress, Joey Baron, bassist Jamaaladeen Tacuma and alto saxophonist Chris Pitsiokos’s five-piece Strictly Missionary. Also on site were Brad Mehldau, David Murray and the Talibam! twosome of Matt Mottel and Kevin Shea, who were already resident around various European parts. In fact those latter pair are this year’s Improvisers In Residence, spending an entire year in Moers.
Books & Literaturesecondlife.com

Drax Files Radio : show #309: roseanne a. brown on magic & representation

"roseanne a. brown‘s debut novel “a song of wraith and ruin” is a wonderfully rich fantasy novel, a celebration of storytelling as means to preserve cultural memory. written for young folks, but thoroughly enjoyed by at least one adult [me!], it combines bits of west-african folklore tradition with a nod to sprawling epics like “lord of the rings”." Read more on the blog.
Internettheviolinchannel.com

NEW TO YOUTUBE | Nicola Benedetti & Rachel Podger — "Building Foundations" Virtual Sessions

The video is part of a series of short interviews on the topic of physicality and the psychology of playing with a variety of incredible musicians. In this final video of the series, Nicky chats with violinist Rachel Podger about approaches to technique both physically and mentally, the differences between baroque and modern playing, and their ever-changing approaches to practice.