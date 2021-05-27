Sorry, French People No Longer Think Britain Is Cool

“When I was a teenager, I only ever listened to British bands and I actually used to wear Union Jack flag-printed Converse,” says Antoine Leclerc, who grew up in Bordeaux in the 2000s. He was in a band during these years, citing The Libertines drummer Gary Powell as his idol. “I think it was a way of expressing a want to be cool. British bands have always evoked a don’t-give-a-fuck attitude, which is attractive when you’re young. Also, French music was pretty mediocre in the 2000s.”