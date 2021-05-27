Meditation in Nottingham: “I say whenever the mind gets too full with stuff, that's the time to close your eyes and take a focused breath."

It seems like almost everyone is dealing with stress and anxiety these days. And it comes from anywhere and everywhere: the news, work, relationships (of all kinds, even with ourselves), society, and more. "As we all know, stress is a global issue, with one in three people experiencing psychological and physiological symptoms caused by stress," explains Deepak Chopra, MD, pioneer of integrative medicine, founder of The Chopra Foundation and Chopra Global, and co-creator of Fitbit's Mindful Method. "Stress and anxiety are even more prevalent during the pandemic. Adults in the U.S. reported the highest rate of mental health concerns like stress, anxiety, and sadness from March 2020 to May 2020."