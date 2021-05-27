Meditation in Nottingham: “I say whenever the mind gets too full with stuff, that's the time to close your eyes and take a focused breath."
For years I was sceptical about the principles of mindfulness, self-help and, more than anything, meditation. The idea of sitting cross-legged and in absolute silence felt nightmarishly awkward, and I didn’t believe it could help me in any way. I imagined that if I ever tried it, I’d end up like Ron Swanson does in that episode of Parks and Recreation – bored out of my mind.www.leftlion.co.uk