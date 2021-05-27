Cancel
Yoga

Meditation in Nottingham: “I say whenever the mind gets too full with stuff, that's the time to close your eyes and take a focused breath."

By words: George White
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years I was sceptical about the principles of mindfulness, self-help and, more than anything, meditation. The idea of sitting cross-legged and in absolute silence felt nightmarishly awkward, and I didn’t believe it could help me in any way. I imagined that if I ever tried it, I’d end up like Ron Swanson does in that episode of Parks and Recreation – bored out of my mind.

Mental Healthleftlion.co.uk

A Nottingham Mindfulness Teacher Talks About Her Mental Health Journey

I grew up in Bleasby in Nottinghamshire, in a wooden house in the middle of nowhere, sandwiched between the River Trent and a beautiful lake. We had our own place to swim wild and a little wooden rowing boat, fields to roam and plenty of fresh air to breathe. It’s fair to say it was a pretty idyllic upbringing, but that didn’t stop me coming down with depression. For me, the biggest misconception about depression is that you have to have something to be depressed about. Whilst major life events can of course cause a person to become clinically depressed, for many there is no significant trigger.