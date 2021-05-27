Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Apple Is Looking to Hire Experts in Alternative Payments and Crypto

Posted by 
Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apple’s job posting for hiring an executive with expertise in cryptocurrency sparks curiosity in the crypto community of whether Apple has started taking baby steps of its larger goals of dabbling into the digital asset ecosystem. Cupertino-based tech giant Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is looking to hire experts with strong...

www.coinspeaker.com
Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Pay#Apple Card#Cryptocurrency#Software Development#Direct Payments#Apple Devices#Apple Wallet#Business Partners#Apple Inc Lrb Nasdaq#Aapl#Commerce Team#Bnpl#Crypto Space#Alternative Payments#Digital Payments#Peer To Peer Payments#Apple Executives#Payment Terminals#Digital Wallets#Potential Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Jobs
Related
Businesscryptoticker.io

Apple enters the cryptocurrency market

Apple is looking to enter the cryptocurrency market. The company is looking for a business development manager with experience in the crypto world to lead strategies with alternative payments. The job posting, published on the company’s website, is looking for a person who is excited about making a real impact...
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Apple’s App Store Facilitated $643 Billion In Commerce In 2020

The App Store ecosystem enabled $643 billion in billings and sales last year, marking a 24 percent year-over-year rise, Apple said in a Wednesday (June 2) press release. Apple said in the release that an independent study by economists from the Analysis Group discovered that programmers selling merchandise and services in a number of areas expanded their operations as they reached clients around the world.
Businesstlnt.com

Apple Fires New Hire Based on Employee Petition

On episode 64 of The HR Famous Podcast, longtime HR leaders (and friends) Tim Sackett, Kris Dunn, and Jessica Lee come together to discuss Apple’s firing of a new employee based on an employee petition. Also: cursing in the workplace. Listen (click this link if you don’t see the player)...
Currenciesaithority.com

Cryptocurrencies Are Slowly Becoming a Mainstream Payment Option

The last few months have been a rollercoaster for the cryptocurrency market. As a result of the recent crypto boom earlier this year, many companies and organizations have become noticeably more open to blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. For example, earlier last month Meitu, a Chinese company that makes a photo editing app, accepted USD 22.1 Million worth of ether and USD 17.9 Million worth of bitcoin. Overall, it is not surprising that ETFs with a focus on crypto and blockchain are doing so well. “Just over three years ago we launched the first actively-managed ETF focused on the dynamic market segment of blockchain-related stocks,” said Amplify CEO Christian Magoon. “BLOK has provided investors with additional portfolio diversification through its unique portfolio makeup that includes the Bitcoin Investment Trust. Blockchain technology is primarily known for one application today: cryptocurrency.” Perk Labs Inc., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Square, Inc., Riot Blockchain, Inc., Ebang International Holdings Inc.
Credits & Loansfinextra.com

Coinbase syncs debit card with Apple Pay and Google Pay

You can now use your Coinbase Card with Apple Pay and Google Pay to make it even easier to spend crypto at home and on the go. Starting this week, we’ll invite select customers off the waitlist to begin earning up to 4% back in crypto rewards. If you’re already on the waitlist for Coinbase Card, you’ll soon receive an invitation to apply. If you’re not on the waitlist, join here.
StocksMoney Morning

Why the Apple Stock Forecast for 2025 Is More Bullish Than Ever

If you think "what goes up, must come down" applies to Apple stock, think again. The company has beat expectations time and again. And our Apple stock forecast for 2025 predicts more of the same. You can see a 122% rise from its March 2020 plateau. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest...
TechnologyBenzinga

Coinbase Cardholders Can Now Make Crypto Purchases On Apple Pay And Google Pay

Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) announced today that users could make purchases with crypto on Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google Pay using their Coinbase Card. What Happened: The newly introduced service will also enable cardholders to earn up to 4% in “crypto rewards” when using cryptocurrency...
Businessmakeuseof.com

Apple Confirms Plans to Open More Physical Stores

The past year has been a rough one for brick and mortar retail stores, with the world still reeling over the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Apple Stores are no different, having been closed for much of 2020, and continuing to impose COVID-19 precautions such as face masks, temperature checks, and social distancing.
MarketsTelegraph

Banks block payments to crypto exchanges

Banks are cracking down on transfers to cryptocurrency exchanges by suspending payments to the sector amid rising fears that it has become a hotbed for financial crime. Customers of banks including Barclays, Monzo and Starling are among those to have been blocked from transferring money to cryptocurrency platforms such as Binance and SwissBorg in recent weeks.
Businessdigg.com

Will Apple Get on the Crypto Train?

Elon Musk, has drastically changed how many cryptocurrencies were being looked at. It takes the market by storm, no kidding!. Apple’s CEO Tim Cook said in an interview with French outlet Les Echos: “No. I think that a currency should stay in the hands of countries. I’m not comfortable with the idea of a private group set up a competing currency. A private company shouldn’t be looking to gain power this way.”
TechnologyMotley Fool

Job Ad Sparks Speculation on Apple Crypto Plans

Is Apple planning to accept cryptocurrency payments?. A job posting from Apple set the cryptocurrency rumor mill into overdrive this week, and industry observers suggested the tech giant might be working on crypto wallet payments. The listing for a Business Development Manager to lead Apple's alternative payment partnerships section was...