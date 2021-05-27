Cancel
Diem aims to replace USD stablecoin with gov digital dollar

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recently announced Diem USD stablecoin is intended as an interim step until the US Federal Reserve issues a central bank digital currency (CBDC) or digital dollar. The announcement was made by Christian Catalini, the chief economist of Diem (formerly Libra), at Consensus 2021 and was cited by Ledger Insights. Diem would be willing to collaborate with public sector because it has the competitive advantage of developing anything that has to do with stability, money, value preservation, and macroprudential policy.

Retailbeincrypto.com

Hong Kong Monetary Authority Announces Development Plans for Retail and Wholesale CBDCs

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) announced it is working on developments for a central bank digital currency (CBDC) at both the wholesale and retail levels. The HKMA announced work on a retail CBDC with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Hub Hong Kong Center. The continued work is expected to include a study on a retail CBDC’s use cases, benefits, and related risks.
RetailCoinDesk

Hong Kong Monetary Authority to Study a Retail CBDC

Hong Kong's central bank is aiming to "future-proof" the financial center for the growth of CBDCs as part of its "Fintech 2025" strategy. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) is to begin a study on the use cases of a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Hong Kong's central bank is...
Personal Financeaba.com

ABA Statement for the Record for the hearing titled “Building a Stronger Financial System: Opportunities of a Central Bank Digital Currency”

Chairwoman Warren, Ranking Member Kennedy, and members of the Subcommittee on Economic Policy, the American Bankers Association (ABA) appreciates the opportunity to submit a statement for the record for the hearing titled “Building a Stronger Financial System: Opportunities of a Central Bank Digital Currency.” The topic of today’s hearing is an important one, with significant implications for our financial system, economy, markets, and most importantly for the American consumer.
Economythepaypers.com

Bank of England launches discussion paper on digital money

Bank of England has launched a discussion paper to set out the Bank’s emerging thoughts on new forms of digital money, which include both systemic stablecoins and a UK CBDC. As the bank says, if new forms of digital money are to become widely used as a trusted form of retail payments, it is essential that the public can have the same confidence in them as they have in existing forms of money.
Marketsinvesting.com

BoE says 'stablecoin' payments need same regulation as banks

LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England said on Monday that payments with 'stablecoins' - a form of crypto-currency usually pegged to a traditional currency - should be regulated in the same way as payments handled by banks if they start to become widely used. The central bank also said it...
Reuters

Emirates Development Bank hires banks for dollar bonds - document

Emirates Development Bank, wholly owned by the United Arab Emirates federal government, has hired banks to arrange the issuance of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed on Monday. Emirates NBD Capital (ENBD.DU), Standard Chartered (STAN.L), Goldman Sachs International (GS.N) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (601398.SS) will hold...
MarketsCoinDesk

Bank of England Releases Discussion Paper on Stablecoins, CBDC

The paper focuses on the effects of private stablecoins on the cost and availability of lending and the challenges for monetary policy. The Bank of England released a second discussion paper exploring new forms of digital money including stablecoins and a potential U.K. central bank digital currency (CBDC). The paper...
Economythepaypers.com

Bank of Ghana announces CBDC project

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana has announced that the central bank has been working on a central bank digital currency (CBDC). The CBDCs project needs to be approached in phases and thus, the governor outlined three stages prior to deciding to launch a digital currency. These are a design phase, an implementation stage, and a pilot phase. The design stage is advanced, and the current focus is on the implementation phase.
Businesskfgo.com

Goldman Sachs partners with Visa for corporate payments

(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s commercial and corporate banking clients can now use Visa Inc’s networks to make cross-border payments and move money globally, the companies said on Monday. Goldman Sachs’ clients can use Visa B2B Connect, a corporate payments network that allows financial institutions to process high-value, cross-border...
CurrenciesDailyFx

US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR – ASEAN Technical Analysis. US Dollar steadied against ASEAN currencies this past week. USD/SGD remains consolidating, USD/THB eyeing cup handle. USD/IDR may rise with trendline, USD/PHP idling at support. Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook. The US Dollar pushed higher against the Singapore Dollar this past...
Personal Financethepaypers.com

Bank of England publishes new Omnibus Accounts Access Policy

The Bank of England has updated its website with a new Omnibus Accounts Access Policy. The policy enables eligible payment system operators to open an omnibus account on behalf of their participants in the Bank’s Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system. This provides a new model for payment system operators to offer settlement services fully funded in central bank money.
Currenciescryptobriefing.com

Bank of England Says Stablecoins Should Be Regulated

The Bank of England has suggested implementing banking rules for stablecoins in an official document published Monday. The paper details the bank's view on stablecoins and other digital currencies. It raised concerns around the bank losing control over savings deposits and traditional payment channels. England’s central bank has published a...
Economybitcoin.com

Kalashnikov Eyes Digital Ruble Settlements as Russia Aims to Replace ‘Dirty Money’

Kalashnikov Group, the Russian firearms manufacturer, is ready to transition to settlements in digital currency. The announcement came from the international economic forum in Saint Petersburg where the central bank of Russia reaffirmed its intention to replace “dirty” and “infectious” paper cash with the digital ruble that’s currently under development.
MarketsFOXBusiness

Humbl aims to be the Amazon of digital assets

Humbl aims to be the Amazon of digital assets
The Motley Fool

If Bitcoin Replaces the Dollar, These Tech Stocks Will Be Winners

As the original cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has received increased attention as it delivers massive returns to long-term investors. Some have speculated it could replace or at least compete with the U.S. dollar, and in some respects, that has come true. Many who live in economically unstable countries turn to Bitcoin instead of the U.S. dollar for storing value, making purchases, and tracking spending.
CurrenciesDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD at Support- Loonie Breakout Imminent

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels. Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts. USD/CAD bears stall at major support hurdle- Loonie contraction persists. Breakout of near-term consolidation imminent – support at 1.20, resistance / near-term bearish invalidation 1.2144. The Canadian Dollar is in an...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Firm Coinbase has Unlocked Stable (Stablecoin) Pair Trading, Company Focused on Increasing Economic Freedom

Digital asset firm Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) announced on Monday (May 31, 2021) that it has unlocked stable (stablecoin) pair trading. Crypto exchange Coinbase says its mission is to “increase economic freedom in the world.” According to the company that recently went public, an open financial system should offer improved access to financial services “for everyone, and enable greater economic freedom for individuals and businesses.”
Economybitcoinist.com

Ray Dalio: China’s Digital Yuan Will Overshadow the Digital Dollar

According to billionaire investor Ray Dalio, China’s digital Yuan will outpace the United States’ efforts to create a central-bank digital currency. In an interview with CNBC, The Bridgewater Associates founder shared that when the United States issues its own CBDC, it will certainly have its uses and “be viable.” But according to him, it won’t be the most competitive one, with the U.S. economy slowing down from its rising debt levels.