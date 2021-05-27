Diem aims to replace USD stablecoin with gov digital dollar
The recently announced Diem USD stablecoin is intended as an interim step until the US Federal Reserve issues a central bank digital currency (CBDC) or digital dollar. The announcement was made by Christian Catalini, the chief economist of Diem (formerly Libra), at Consensus 2021 and was cited by Ledger Insights. Diem would be willing to collaborate with public sector because it has the competitive advantage of developing anything that has to do with stability, money, value preservation, and macroprudential policy.thepaypers.com