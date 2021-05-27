Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Free Will Astrology (May 27)

By Rob Brezsny
Las Vegas Weekly
 2021-05-27

ARIES (March 21-April 19) "There is ecstasy in paying attention," writes Aries author Anne Lamott. That's always true for everyone, but it's extra true for you Aries people. And it will be extra ultra especially true for you during the next 20 days. I hope you will dedicate yourself to celebrating and upgrading your perceptual abilities. I hope you will resolve to see and register everything just as it is in the present moment, fresh and unprecedented, not as it was in the past or will be in the future. For best results, banish all preconceptions that might interfere with your ability to notice what's raw and real. If you practice these high arts with exhilarating diligence, you will be rewarded with influxes of ecstasy.

lasvegasweekly.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Igor Stravinsky
Person
Anne Lamott
Person
Ezra Pound
Person
Annie Dillard
Person
Ernest Hemingway
Person
Marlon Brando
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Will#Photography#Taurus#Sufi#Leo#Libra#Scorpio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Astrology
Related
Lifestyletexasbreaking.com

If You’re Any Of These Zodiac Signs, 2021 Will Be Your Year

The folks of Pisces are not having a particularly fantastic year. You may be bothered by unpleasant impulses this year. This year, you’ll have to rely upon mindfulness practice to gain mental fortitude. Understanding spiritual topics will make you feel really good. You must also maintain a healthy lifestyle. If you are in the automobile sector, then you are going to excel. This year will be a fantastic year for those in the automobile sector. On the other hand, people involved in the process of art, particularly those involved in the musical field, may find this year rewarding.
LifestyleSHAPE

Your June 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

June is brimming with anticipation. With Memorial Day weekend behind us and the first official day of summer falling on the 20th of the month, the sixth month of the year plays host to the first blush of solid summertime. Thanks to longer, warmer days packed with plenty of sunshine, summer Fridays, and an appetite for embracing life in a whole new way, this month, co-hosted by buzzy Gemini and sentimental Cancer, feels like it could play host to a variety of magical opportunities.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
Lifestyleqcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) A heads-up alert to all free-spirited Ewes and Rams: Be wary of a deal that could result in compromising your independence. Check every detail before making a commitment. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) New facts emerge that help put an irksome workplace situation...
LifestyleElite Daily

This Week Could Be Wild For 3 Zodiac Signs — And Not In A Good Way

Gemini season is here, and it may be making you feel restless and anxious. After all, this is a zodiac sign that’s always buzzing with a new influx of thoughts and ideas. During this time, the wheels may be turning in your brain, and if you’re not focusing your stream of consciousness on something concrete, there’s a chance your mind could run wild. This aimlessness is made all the more apparent thanks to the fact that Mercury — Gemini’s ruling planet — is currently retrograde. And that’s just one of the reasons why May 31, 2021 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs — Virgo, Sagittarius, and Capricorn — so you might as well buckle up.
LifestyleThought Catalog

Why Each Zodiac Sign Hates That They Miss You

Because there’s nothing worth missing. They’re building you up in their mind, but in reality, you weren’t all that great. Because they doubt you feel the same. You’ve already moved on, just like they should have. Gemini. Because they know you aren’t coming back. They understand they have to move...
LifestyleThought Catalog

Here’s What Each Zodiac Sign Can Expect From 2021’s Full Moon In Capricorn

The Full Moon in Capricorn on the 24th will be a very interesting transit for many, since the Moon will be sextile Jupiter in Pisces. It will be a time where we can feel great optimism, but because it is Cancer season, this might be offset by some of the powerful emotions we can feel. Try to find your grounding force and focus while also adapting to the emotional aspects in our lives. This Saturn ruled moon will remind us that feeling accomplished, having a plan and putting in the work can get us to where we want.
LifestyleThought Catalog

What Each Zodiac Sign Worries About Every Waking Moment

You’re worried you’re never going to succeed. You’re constantly thinking about your productivity levels and wondering whether you should be doing more to reach your goals. Taurus. You’re worried your life is going to change unexpectedly. You want things to stay exactly the same but can’t even enjoy the moment...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Horoscope for Saturday, June 26, 2021

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius. Aries (March 21-April 19) Oh joy! For the next two weeks, you have more opportunities for fun, entertainment and having a good time! Welcome a chance for creative self-expression as well as a romance! Fun activities with children are also on the agenda. This is a happy window!
Lifestyleeureka.news

Esoteric Astrology as news for week June 23 – 29

Summer 2021 began this year on the night of June 20 and early morning June 21, when the Sun entered the sign of Cancer, the Forth Gate opening for Hercules. After the Sun stations high in the sky for three days at the Tropic of Cancer, many celebrations occur over the solstice period. In Masonry and Christianity, June 24 is called Midsummer’s Day. It is also St. John the Baptist Day. John, a hermit and the cousin of Jesus, was born six months before Jesus. Like the New Group of World Servers, John’s role was to “prepare the Way for the Messiah.” When Christ came to the River Jordon for baptism (2nd Initiation), John recognized Him. Symbolically John’s light was replaced by the Light of the Messiah whose Light signifies spiritually, the bright light of summer.
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Urges You To Lean Into The Chaos

Good morning, gorgeous! Your weekly horoscope for June 14-20 2021 is here. Our week begins on a frustrating note when Saturn (planet of restriction) in Aquarius squares Uranus (planet of surprises) in Taurus on Monday. This is an intense aspect that could bring up sudden and unpleasant changes in our lives, making most fixed signs anxious and uncomfortable. Lean into the chaos if you want to make it through.
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Predicts Sparks Of Passion & Drama

Welcome to a new month, lover! Your weekly horoscope for June 7-13 2021 is here. While the beginning of the week is relatively uneventful (other than a retrograde Mercury), the second half brings opportunities and drama, starting with the Gemini solar eclipse on Thursday. This is a great day to try something new but keep your expectations low. Doing too much could lead to problems.
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

3 Zodiac Signs Thought to Be the Most Organized of All

It’s easier to have a messy room or office or to have an entire building looking chaotic, but it is more difficult to clean everything else up and put things in order. Three zodiac signs are thought to be the most organized of all the star signs. These people cannot stand disorder and prefer everything to be packed up nicely.
Lifestylenewpaper24.com

Aquarius Each day Horoscope – Aquarius Horoscope As we speak – NEWPAPER24

As we speak will not be a really high-energy day for you and you’re going to get irritated over small issues. Keep away from overspending and doubtful monetary schemes. Your careless perspective will make mother and father fear. It’s essential take them in confidence earlier than beginning any new venture. Perceive the emotions of your loved one right this moment. Enterprise and schooling advantages for some. As we speak, you possibly can come again from workplace and get indulged in a few of your favorite hobbies. This may calm you down. Your partner will respect you right this moment praising all good about you and falling for you once more.
LifestyleGood News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning June 17, 2021. “I remember wishing I could be boiled like water and made pure again,” writes poet Jeffrey McDaniel. Judging from the current astrological omens, Gemini, I think you could be made reasonably pure again without having to endure an ordeal like being boiled like water. Do you have ideas about how to proceed? Here are mine: 1. Spend 15 minutes alone. With your eyes closed, sitting in a comfortable chair, forgive everyone who has hurt you. Do the best you can. Perfection isn’t necessary. 2. Spend another 15 minutes alone, same deal. Forgive yourself of everything you’ve done that you think of as errors. Perfection isn’t required. 3. Spend another 15 minutes alone. Imagine what it would be like to unconditionally love yourself exactly as you are. 4. Spend another 15 minutes alone. Remember ten amazing moments that you enjoyed between ages five and 13.
Lifestylearcamax.com

Venus the Catwoman

Venus slips on a catsuit and walks as cats do, which is to say up on the toes in the "digitigrade posture," which allows for quick, quiet agility and a pouncing advantage in play and over prey. In the weeks to come, love goes wild. It will show up soft and irresistible like a kitten and fearsome as a lion, with a passionate heartbeat always at the core.