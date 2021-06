Signing Marcelo Bielsa as Tottenham’s next manager would pave a way to restoring an enterprising system made famous by Mauricio Pochettino in north London. It wasn’t too long ago when Tottenham conducted themselves on the pitch like Leeds have since their recent rise back to prominence. Bielsa has made remarkable progress at the Yorkshire club since taking over the reins in 2018. The genius mastermind instills a brand of football reminiscent of Pochettino at his peak with Spurs, between 2015 and 2018.