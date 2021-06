ROCHELLE, Va. (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. NDA Partners President Earle Martin announced today that Sam Rua, a regulatory affairs and quality assurance management executive with more than 24 years of experience in vitro diagnostics product development, has joined the firm as an Expert Consultant. Throughout his career, Mr. Rua has successfully established and maintained effective quality and regulatory programs, provided leadership across all areas of the medical diagnostics business, and serves as an active member of the IVD regulatory community, including being on the Association of Medical Diagnostics Manufacturers (AMDM) Board of Directors since 2010.