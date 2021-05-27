SULLUM: Do anti-BDS laws restrict speech?
Two months after the journalist Abby Martin agreed to give the main address at Georgia Southern University’s 2020 International Critical Media Literacy Conference, she was disinvited because she refused to sign a state-mandated declaration that she was not “engaged in” a “boycott of Israel” and would refrain from doing so for the duration of her contract with the university. For Martin, a harsh critic of Israel who supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, that pledge was untrue and unacceptable.www.oaoa.com