Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

SULLUM: Do anti-BDS laws restrict speech?

By Jacob Sullum
Odessa American
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo months after the journalist Abby Martin agreed to give the main address at Georgia Southern University’s 2020 International Critical Media Literacy Conference, she was disinvited because she refused to sign a state-mandated declaration that she was not “engaged in” a “boycott of Israel” and would refrain from doing so for the duration of her contract with the university. For Martin, a harsh critic of Israel who supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, that pledge was untrue and unacceptable.

www.oaoa.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abby Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bds#State Laws#Constitutional Court#Government Policies#State Legislators#Israeli#Palestinians#The Supreme Court#The U S Court Of Appeals#The 8th Circuit#Anti Bds Laws#Boycotts#Federal Appeals Courts#Racial Justice#Equality#Peaceful Advocacy#Strict Scrutiny#Pledge#Federal Judges#Petitioners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
Law
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
NAACP
Related
Presidential ElectionIola Register

Biden prioritizes voting rights law amid restrictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden used the 100th anniversary of Tulsa’s race massacre to make a plea for sweeping legislation in Congress to protect the right to vote as Republican-led governments in Texas and other states pass new restrictions making it tougher to cast ballots. Biden, marking the centennial...
Presidential ElectionNPR

Can The Federal Government Stop States' Restrictive Voting Laws?

The fight over voting in Texas is far from over, even though Democrats in that state stopped a restrictive voting law from passing on Sunday. The Republican governor, Greg Abbott, is threatening to withhold lawmakers' pay in retaliation. He's also promising to call a special session to try and pass the bill. Now, this fight is happening on the state level, but Texas isn't the only one trying to put limits on the access to the ballot. Several Republican-led states have passed or are trying to pass more restrictive voting laws, Georgia and Florida to name a couple. To talk about what role the federal government has in this process, we've called on Rick Hasen. He's professor of the University of California, Irvine (ph) and author of the book "Election Meltdown: Dirty Tricks, Distrust And The Threat To American Democracy."
Georgia StateWashington Examiner

Yes, Georgia’s anti-BDS law is constitutional

A majority of states have adopted bills that say people who do business with them must abide by their policies related to fair business practices, including anti-discrimination rules. One motivation was the rise of the antisemitic boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement — a coordinated effort to disrupt the economic stability of the state of Israel, persons conducting business with Israel, and individuals the movement deems too closely affiliated with Israel.
Lawarcamax.com

Do Anti-BDS Laws Restrict Speech? The Line Between Commercial Decisions and Advocacy Is Not As Clear As Opponents of Anti-Israel Boycotts Suggest

Two months after the journalist Abby Martin agreed to give the main address at Georgia Southern University's 2020 International Critical Media Literacy Conference, she was disinvited because she refused to sign a state-mandated declaration that she was not "engaged in" a "boycott of Israel" and would refrain from doing so for the duration of her contract with the university. For Martin, a harsh critic of Israel who supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, that pledge was untrue and unacceptable.
Congress & CourtsCleveland Jewish News

Federal court strikes down Georgia’s anti-BDS law

(JTA) — A federal court struck down a Georgia state law that required contractors with the state to swear not to boycott Israel, the latest in a series of legal defeats for an anti-boycott campaign that pressed hard for laws targeting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. “The requirement …...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheStreet

BREAKING NEWS: CAIR & PCJF Win 'Major Victory' In Federal Lawsuit Against Georgia's Anti-Israel Boycott Law; Court Rules Anti-BDS Law Violates The First Amendment

ATLANTA, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR- Georgia), CAIR Legal Defense Fund and the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund (PCJF) today welcomed a "major victory" in their lawsuit against Georgia's Israel boycott law after a federal district court ruled that the State of Georgia's 2016 law punishing boycotts of Israel is an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment.
Georgia StateThe Hill

Federal judge says Georgia's anti-BDS law violates First Amendment

A federal judge said that a Georgia law banning the state from doing business with anyone promoting a boycott of Israel violates the First Amendment. In a ruling issued Friday, District Court Judge Mark Cohen rejected state officials' efforts to dismiss a lawsuit from Abby Martin, a progressive journalist and documentary filmmaker, challenging the law.
MinoritiesJournal & Sunday Journal

Anti-speech bill provides political cover for Israeli crimes against humanity

Montani Semper Liberi (Mountaineers are Always Free), at least that’s what we’re told. West Virginia Republicans led the crusade to pass HB 2933, legislation aimed to stifle free speech by penalizing businesses and public entities who boycott Israel in support of Palestinian human rights. Before the legislation was even adopted by the Governor, Israeli police had already raided the Temple Mount at the start of Ramadan and blocked access to the Damascus Gate where Muslims would typically worship. The escalation by Israel furthered tensions which fueled the present 2021 Israel-Palestine crisis. This tension culminated in the eviction of Palestinians from the occupied Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, using flimsy legal arguments to ultimately violate International law.
Tennessee Statenewsitem.com

Tennessee moves to the forefront with anti-transgender laws

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Conservative lawmakers nationwide introduced a flurry of anti-LGBTQ bills this year, but no state's political leaders have gone further than Tennessee in enacting new laws targeting transgender people. Lawmakers passed and Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed five new bills into law, consistently dismissing concerns that they...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newport Buzz

Biden signs anti-Asian hate crime bill into law

President Biden on Thursday signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act after Congress voted to approve it this week. Vice President Kamala Harris, the first person of Asian descent to hold the office, opened the signing ceremony by thanking lawmakers for their work. “To the members of our United...
Florida, MAThe Beacon

Desantis’s Anti-Riot Law Undermines the Constitution

When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spent the last year resisting draconian COVID-19 lockdown orders, I applauded his commitment to individual liberty. But by signing HB1 a few weeks ago, DeSantis failed to honor that same commitment. This so called “anti-riot” bill goes far beyond combating riots—it threatens Floridians’ constitutional rights,...
Minoritiesrebelnews.com

BLM co-founder called to “end” Israel in 2015 speech at Harvard Law

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors told an audience at Harvard Law School in 2015 that they should “end the imperialist project that’s called Israel.”. Speaking on a panel hosted by the Human Rights Program at Harvard, entitled “Globalizing Ferguson: Radicalized Policing and International Resistance,” Cullors stated:. I am also...
Protestsyoursun.com

LETTER: Voting, anti-riots laws were justified

Anti-riot bill HB1. The Daily Sun Viewpoint of March 6 stated there were no riots in Florida last year. Incorrect media reporting. Riots in May, 2020: Jacksonville, officer hospitalized; West Palm Beach, courthouse and stores vandalized; Fort Lauderdale, government buildings and store windows broken; Miami, violence and looting, burned a police car; Orlando, blocking roadways. This bill keeps us from becoming Seattle, Portland, New York, Minneapolis, etc.
Electionsnny360.com

U.S. sees surge in voting restriction laws

States have enacted a greater number of restrictive voting laws in 2021 than in any previous year — and they’ve done so at a rapid pace. As of mid-May, 14 states had signed into law 22 provisions restricting access to the ballot box, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, which has been tracking state voting legislation. This year’s total shatters the previous record-high from 2011, when 14 states enacted 19 restrictive voting bills by October of that year.
PoliticsReason.com

Censor of Anti-China Speech Among Us

A high school chapter of Turning Point USA has apparently lost its faculty sponsor, and has been disbanded, after distributing the anti-China poster reproduced above (which apparently alludes to a popular video game, Among Us). The Chicago-area publication Journal & Topics (Tom Robb) reports that Illinois state Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz & Sen. Laura Fine (the majority caucus whip), together with various community members, complained to the school principal about the poster: