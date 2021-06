PORTER has just teamed up with lifestyle jiu-jitsu brand SHOYOROLL for a small capsule collection. The collection takes a bit from both brands as it is comprised of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu gis and small and large carrying accessories. The gis borrow the colors from PORTER’s signature black/orange TANKER line and see co-branding at the arms along with a large Yoshida & Co. back patch. The carrying accessories arrive as the Helmet Bag, Small Boston Bag, and Logo-Patch Velcro Wallet. Each of the accessories has been crafted in a mix of SHOYOROLL pearl-weave cotton and PORTER’s TANKER nylon material.